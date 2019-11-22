Chalk Hill Estate winery reopens after Kincade fire

Chalk Hill Estate reopened on Nov. 20 for visitors after cleanup from the Kincade fire, which threatened the winery but only caused damage to nonessential buildings and equipment.

The winery, owned by vintner Bill Foley and his family, will host its annual Holiday on the Hill on Dec. 7. A ticket allows a visitor to sample wine and food pairings at other Foley properties, including Roth Estate, Lancaster Estate, and Foley Sonoma. Roth Estate also suffered minor damage during the fire.

Tickets are available to buy for the holiday event at any of the Foley wineries for $35 per person and is complimentary to all club members.

Officers elected for state grape grower board

The members of the California Association of Winegrape Growers have elected new board officers and directors for the organization, the state’s main trade group lobbying for grape growers whose product goes into wine. It includes some for the local wine sector.

Mike Testa of Coastal Vineyard Care in Buellton was elected chairman, succeeding Bill Berryhill of BB Vineyards in Ceres, who served in the role for two years.

Other directors elected as officers are: Tom Slater of Slater Farms in Clarksburg, vice chairman; Davindar Mahil of Creekside Farming in Madera, vice chairman; Jeff Bitter, winegrape grower in Madera, secretary; and Gregg Hibbits of Mesa Vineyard Management in Templeton, treasurer.

John Balletto of Balletto Vineyards in Santa Rosa was reelected as a director and Karissa Kruse of the Sonoma County Winegrowers was elected as a director-at-large.

Lambert Bridge Winery promotes two

Lambert Bridge Winery in Healdsburg has made two personnel moves as a result of transitioning this year to visitors needing to make appointments for wine tastings.

Katie Fay was promoted to director of marketing and hospitality. She started at the winery last year as retail sales and hospitality manager. Fay will oversee all hospitality, marketing, and business development strategy. She has worked at Kosta Browne winery in Sebastopol, Chateau Montelena in Calistoga and Three Sticks Wines in Sonoma.

In addition, Nicole Penney was hired as hospitality manager. Most recently, Penney worked at Wren Hop Vineyards in Windsor. Penney began her career at Mayacama Golf Club and has also managed the hospitality programs both at Chalk Hill Winery in Healdsburg.

