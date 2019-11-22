Small Business Administration opens Santa Rosa office to extend loans to firms affected by Kincade fire

The U.S. Small Business Administration has opened a local office for businesses and residents to apply for low-interest federal disaster loans to cover losses sustained as a result of the Kincade fire.

The disaster loan outreach center is located at the Sonoma County Office of Education in its teacher learning center, 5340 Skylane Blvd., in Santa Rosa. No appointment is necessary.

The agency said that businesses and nonprofits can borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other assets that were damaged or destroyed in the fire from Oct. 23 to Nov. 7.

“SBA is strongly committed to providing California with the most effective and customer-focused response possible, and we will be there to provide access to federal disaster loans to help finance recovery for businesses and residents affected by the disaster,” acting SBA Administrator Christopher Pilkerton said in a statement.

Bill Swindell