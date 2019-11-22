Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Oct. 13

One hundred and ten single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Oct. 13 ranging in price from $584,000 to $6.5 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 840 Shiloh Oaks in Santa Rosa which sold for $6,525,000 on Oct. 18. This seven bedroom, five bathroom, 8,792-square-foot Craftsman featured a four bedroom main residence, multiple outbuildings, five fire places, a pool, spa and game room.

Cazadero

20306 Fort Ross Road, $584,000

1300 Niestrath Road, $715,000

Cloverdale

432 W. Second St., $514,000

263 Vista View Drive, $550,000

7577 Covey Road, $784,000

Fulton

2970 Fulton Road, $80,000

Graton

200 Tina Way, $775,000

Guerneville

16342 Fifth St., $283,000

14851 Willow Road, $340,000

19379 Hidden Valley Road, $375,000

16664 Center Way, $519,000

15200 Drake Road, $725,000

11900 Highway 116, $1,260,000

Healdsburg

104 Village Oaks Court, $719,000

217 East St., $1,192,000

Jenner

10857 Hereford Drive, $250,000

22089 Ruoff Road, $667,000

Kenwood

1331 Adobe Canyon Road, $450,000

148 Shaw Ave., $1,025,000

Monte Rio

26821 Freezeout Road, $425,000

Occidental

17309 Willow Creek Road, $1,525,000

Petaluma

104 Dana St., $300,000

1804 Gilrix St., $550,000

2007 Weatherby Way, $575,000

31 Burlington Drive, $627,000

1700 Saint Anne Way, $630,000

738 Mount Vernon Way, $635,000

12 Bodega Ave., $650,000

524 Adrienne Drive, $705,000

505 Yellowstone Court, $722,000

253 Redwood Circle, $725,000

1689 Madeira Circle, $745,000

1976 Falcon Ridge Drive, $829,000

16 Balma Lane, $945,000

3 W. El Rose Drive, $1,095,000

Rohnert Park

4517 Heath Circle, $540,000

540 Alta Ave., $565,000

7428 Mitchell Drive, $590,000

1380 Middlebrook Way, $639,500

5342 Eunice St., $685,000

5767 Dexter Circle, $695,000

Santa Rosa

1340 Tuliptree Road, $158,000

1385 Michele Way, $160,000

1142 Corby Ave., $302,500

112 Lincoln St., $325,000

1115 Temple Ave., $346,500

1049 Aston Circle, $425,000

1675 Hopper Ave., $430,000

667 Bambi Lane, $430,000

2231 Whitewood Drive, $472,500

1625 Dudley Place, $475,000

1628 Montgomery Drive, $480,000

1110 Lee St., $510,000

2326 Jose Ave., $515,000

2310 Lomitas Ave., $515,000

2162 Longhorn Circle, $520,000

7292 Oakmont Drive, $530,000

2364 Julio Lane, $530,000

232 Brockhurst Drive, $540,000

2529 Copperfield Drive, $541,000

2148 Valdes Drive, $549,000

1221 Bertha Lane, $549,000

4224 Brookshire Circle, $549,000

2561 Cactus Ave., $549,500

4025 Princeton Drive, $555,000

461 Mallard Drive, $564,000

951 Crest Drive, $605,000

410 Crestridge Court, $605,000

2009 Camino Del Prado, $610,000

173 Mountain Vista Place, $615,000

681 Rinaldo St., $626,000

5295 Arnica Way, $640,000

2235 Grahn Drive, $650,000

2214 Eastwood Drive, $655,000

831 Montrose Court, $690,000

985 Brunello Drive, $695,000

8832 Oakmont Drive, $708,000

4843 Fernglen Drive, $710,000

2318 Eastwood Drive, $730,000

626 Lombard Ave., $742,000

1225 Saint Francis Road, $750,000

6 Chelsea Drive, $815,000

1515 S. Wright Road, $888,000

2511 Estery Lane, $892,500

1555 Los Olivos Road, $895,000

3452 Baldwin Way, $915,000

640 Fairmont Court, $925,000

421 Oak Vista Drive, $1,325,000

840 Shiloh Oaks, $6,525,000

Sebastopol

10877 Blue Jacket Court, $912,500

6020 Fredricks Road, $931,000

6300 Fredricks Road, $931,000

4100 Heather Lane, $1,225,000

Sonoma

891 Arroyo Road, $465,000

21174 Via Colombard, $700,000

18238 Verde Vista Drive, $760,000

17890 Riverside Drive, $765,000

740 Oak Lane, $950,000

21580 Hyde Road, $1,110,000

1355 Dewell Drive, $1,221,500

300 E. Spain St., $1,631,500

1275 E. MacArthur St., $2,950,000

The Sea Ranch

217 Haversack, $624,000

41321 Tallgrass, $630,000

39012 Hedgegate Road, $740,000

35124 N. Star Close, $799,000

Windsor

445 Ginny Drive, $523,000

863 Ella Fitzgerald Court, $528,000

407 Billington Lane, $608,000

708 Natalie Drive, $685,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter