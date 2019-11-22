Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Oct. 13
One hundred and ten single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Oct. 13 ranging in price from $584,000 to $6.5 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 840 Shiloh Oaks in Santa Rosa which sold for $6,525,000 on Oct. 18. This seven bedroom, five bathroom, 8,792-square-foot Craftsman featured a four bedroom main residence, multiple outbuildings, five fire places, a pool, spa and game room.
See what homes are selling for near you.
Cazadero
20306 Fort Ross Road, $584,000
1300 Niestrath Road, $715,000
Cloverdale
432 W. Second St., $514,000
263 Vista View Drive, $550,000
7577 Covey Road, $784,000
Fulton
2970 Fulton Road, $80,000
Graton
200 Tina Way, $775,000
Guerneville
16342 Fifth St., $283,000
14851 Willow Road, $340,000
19379 Hidden Valley Road, $375,000
16664 Center Way, $519,000
15200 Drake Road, $725,000
11900 Highway 116, $1,260,000
Healdsburg
104 Village Oaks Court, $719,000
217 East St., $1,192,000
Jenner
10857 Hereford Drive, $250,000
22089 Ruoff Road, $667,000
Kenwood
1331 Adobe Canyon Road, $450,000
148 Shaw Ave., $1,025,000
Monte Rio
26821 Freezeout Road, $425,000
Occidental
17309 Willow Creek Road, $1,525,000
Petaluma
104 Dana St., $300,000
1804 Gilrix St., $550,000
2007 Weatherby Way, $575,000
31 Burlington Drive, $627,000
1700 Saint Anne Way, $630,000
738 Mount Vernon Way, $635,000
12 Bodega Ave., $650,000
524 Adrienne Drive, $705,000
505 Yellowstone Court, $722,000
253 Redwood Circle, $725,000
1689 Madeira Circle, $745,000
1976 Falcon Ridge Drive, $829,000
16 Balma Lane, $945,000
3 W. El Rose Drive, $1,095,000
Rohnert Park
4517 Heath Circle, $540,000
540 Alta Ave., $565,000
7428 Mitchell Drive, $590,000
1380 Middlebrook Way, $639,500
5342 Eunice St., $685,000
5767 Dexter Circle, $695,000
Santa Rosa
1340 Tuliptree Road, $158,000
1385 Michele Way, $160,000
1142 Corby Ave., $302,500
112 Lincoln St., $325,000
1115 Temple Ave., $346,500
1049 Aston Circle, $425,000
1675 Hopper Ave., $430,000
667 Bambi Lane, $430,000
2231 Whitewood Drive, $472,500
1625 Dudley Place, $475,000
1628 Montgomery Drive, $480,000
1110 Lee St., $510,000
2326 Jose Ave., $515,000
2310 Lomitas Ave., $515,000
2162 Longhorn Circle, $520,000
7292 Oakmont Drive, $530,000
2364 Julio Lane, $530,000
232 Brockhurst Drive, $540,000
2529 Copperfield Drive, $541,000
2148 Valdes Drive, $549,000
1221 Bertha Lane, $549,000
4224 Brookshire Circle, $549,000
2561 Cactus Ave., $549,500
4025 Princeton Drive, $555,000
461 Mallard Drive, $564,000
951 Crest Drive, $605,000
410 Crestridge Court, $605,000
2009 Camino Del Prado, $610,000
173 Mountain Vista Place, $615,000
681 Rinaldo St., $626,000
5295 Arnica Way, $640,000
2235 Grahn Drive, $650,000
2214 Eastwood Drive, $655,000
831 Montrose Court, $690,000
985 Brunello Drive, $695,000
8832 Oakmont Drive, $708,000
4843 Fernglen Drive, $710,000
2318 Eastwood Drive, $730,000
626 Lombard Ave., $742,000
1225 Saint Francis Road, $750,000
6 Chelsea Drive, $815,000
1515 S. Wright Road, $888,000
2511 Estery Lane, $892,500
1555 Los Olivos Road, $895,000
3452 Baldwin Way, $915,000
640 Fairmont Court, $925,000
421 Oak Vista Drive, $1,325,000
840 Shiloh Oaks, $6,525,000
Sebastopol
10877 Blue Jacket Court, $912,500
6020 Fredricks Road, $931,000
6300 Fredricks Road, $931,000
4100 Heather Lane, $1,225,000
Sonoma
891 Arroyo Road, $465,000
21174 Via Colombard, $700,000
18238 Verde Vista Drive, $760,000
17890 Riverside Drive, $765,000
740 Oak Lane, $950,000
21580 Hyde Road, $1,110,000
1355 Dewell Drive, $1,221,500
300 E. Spain St., $1,631,500
1275 E. MacArthur St., $2,950,000
The Sea Ranch
217 Haversack, $624,000
41321 Tallgrass, $630,000
39012 Hedgegate Road, $740,000
35124 N. Star Close, $799,000
Windsor
445 Ginny Drive, $523,000
863 Ella Fitzgerald Court, $528,000
407 Billington Lane, $608,000
708 Natalie Drive, $685,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter