To cash in on holiday rush, Sonoma County stores adapt to thrive in the age of Amazon

AUSTIN MURPHY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 27, 2019, 6:33PM
November 27, 2019, 6:33PM

Holiday shopping season

Projected U.S. sales: $730 billion, up 4% from 2018

Average spending per consumer: $1,048

Shoppers who will make purchases this holiday season: 165.3 million

Consumers who will buy on Black Friday: 36% down from 51% in 2016

Sources: National Retail Federation

Heather Kristensen had walked into Corrick’s this week looking for a birthday gift, truth be told. But the Winter Wonderland display greeting shoppers at this venerable, 104-year-old store on Fourth Street in Santa Rosa had worked its magic on her.

“It’s beautiful and joyful,” she said of the exhibit, featuring various themed trees including a peacock tree, the under-the-sea tree and that perennial kid favorite, the dinosaur tree. “As soon as I see it, I get happy.”

Even the most hardhearted of grinches can’t help but be nudged into the holiday spirit by this fantastical tableau. In other words, serving its purpose, putting shoppers in the mood to make purchases. For much the same reason, Jeri Yamashiro Brown, co-owner of the store along with her husband, Keven Brown, didn’t mind the cold, wet weather crossing Sonoma County this week.

For Corrick’s and many area merchants, doing a brisk business during the annual holiday shopping runup to Christmas is essential to survival.

“It’s everything,” said Sam Stavros, co-owner of Urban Garden in Montgomery Village.

This year, it’s also compressed. The later-than-usual Thanksgiving will result in six fewer days than last year to shop between Black Friday and Christmas, which explains some of the steep discounts available at area retailers — particularly chain stores. “Black Friday Preview: 70% Off Gold Chains” declared a sign in Macy’s at the Santa Rosa Plaza.

That’s not indicative of the overall trend. Like the universe and Santa’s waistline, the holiday shopping season is actually expanding, according to a survey released Wednesday by the National Retail Federation. That report revealed that more than half of consumers nationwide already have started holiday shopping, and that almost a quarter of their purchases already have been made. Those figures are up nearly 10% percent from a decade ago — a reflection of the bite e-commerce has taken from brick-and-mortar stores.

How can local independent shops compete this holiday season, as Amazon continues to shrink the amount of time it takes to deliver packages and shows a willingness to take a loss on some items?

One key, not surprisingly, is service.

“Every store I go into in Montgomery Village, the customer service is outstanding,” said Leslie Melodia, manager of Kaleidoscope Toys, which is also in that shopping center. “When you go to a mall, you’re ignored.”

While that’s an exaggeration, it is more difficult for department stores to hire enough seasonal staff to cope with the deluge of shoppers.

The trait most essential for surviving and thriving in today’s hypercompetitive retail atmosphere is one that was absent, sadly, in the dinosaurs on that tree at Corrick’s: adaptability.

When Brown took over the store from his father in 1992, “we were kind of like Macy’s with office supplies,” he said.

As years went by, he realized the specialty items from smaller European vendors were being replaced by mass-produced items. In his search for more unique items — “the things that made us special,” Brown said — he turned to area artists. Wall space once taken up by shelf upon shelf of china and crystal is now devoted to works by local painters. Today, nearly a third of Corrick’s 14,000 square feet is gallery space for Sonoma County artists.

Even as Corrick’s evolved, it stayed true to its core identity. At the end of the day, Brown said, “we’re a high-end gift store with a strong stationery background.”

What brings the foot traffic in now is what’s always brought it in — “The basics: the pens and pencils and cards and Crane stationery. We’ve been a Crane account for 104 years,” he said.

The stakes during this holiday shopping season were raised, for many local merchants, by revenue lost during the recent Kincade fire and its attendant blackouts and evacuations.

A short walk west of Corrick’s in downtown Santa Rosa, Kindred Fair Trade Handcrafts closed for several days during the fire, even when it had electricity. “We didn’t have staff,” said store owner Julie Montgomery, while adjusting knitted hats on a rack.

These chapeaux were made in Peru. While many retailers rely on customers buying local, her business model depends on the willingness to buy international. Her store features items from over 40 countries. Among them are those knitted hats from the Andes Mountains in Peru, including chapeaux resembling a goat, a llama and an alien.

“The alien isn’t very Andean,” said Montgomery, who on Tuesday was still waiting and hoping for business to pick up.

People in the area “have been through a trauma,” she said, referring to the wildfire, “and they’re processing, so it’s taking a little longer” to find the holiday spirit. “Maybe the cold will help.”

A mile and a half east at Montgomery Village, exiting Sur La Table with a glass pie plate, Felicia Simon talked about the upside of shopping there versus buying online.

“I like being outdoors,” she said of the open-air shopping center. She prefers it to the Santa Rosa Plaza, which “feels a little frantic,” during holiday season, and not as “safe.”

Michael, who asked that his last name not be used, works on the floor at one of the biggest department stores in the plaza, and has been in retail for 40 years.

For the declining numbers of shoppers at that city mall, he blames the people doing the buying for some of the stores.

“Buyers need to understand the habits of the shopper on the West Coast, not the East Coast,” he said. “There’s a lot of lost money there.”

He also admitted that his own store’s customer service left much to be desired. Nor does it help, he said, that the Santa Rosa mall still makes shoppers pay to park.

Finally, he said, “Shopping malls are a dying breed.”

Despite the online assault on traditional retailing, how does Montgomery Village remain vibrant and thriving?

Since its grand opening in 1950, the east Santa Rosa shopping center has been constantly “rebuilding and redefining itself” ever since, said Jim Spencer, manager of Sonoma Outfitters, which moved to that hub from Santa Rosa’s Railroad Square area five years ago.

An example of that retail adaptation and innovation will be on display this weekend at Montgomery. “Small Business Saturday” will be followed by the annual “Sunday Stroll,” featuring live music acts like the Dickens Carolers, the Wine Country Quartet and Merry Mariachi Band, plus photos with Mr. and Mrs. Claus from 11 a.m. to 3, next to Cattleman’s restaurant.

“Our customers are really loyal to us here,” Spencer said. Many of those shoppers drive from the nearby, self-described “active adult community” of Oakmont Village.

They travel a lot and they hike a lot, Spencer said. Around this time of year, they buy “a lot of Uggs slippers.”

“Yes, we know the internet’s there,” he said. “But we find we can take better care of our customers face to face.”

You can reach Staff Writer Austin Murphy at 707-521-5214 or austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Ausmurph88.

