Black Friday holiday shopping stampede in full swing in Sonoma County

Macy’s would like to clarify: “doorbuster” is a discount for early-bird shoppers on Black Friday.

It is not a suggestion.

That distinction seemed unclear this morning to some shoppers at the Coddington Mall Macy’s, who’d gathered outside the Santa Rosa store’s northern entrance to take advantage of its day after Thanksgiving deals. At 6 a.m. the doors hadn’t opened on schedule, some shoppers began thumping on the glass.

“Well, it was 6:02,” said a woman holding two full shopping bags. “And it was cold out there.”

By 6:10 a.m., some eight minutes after the doors opened, Lily Hernandez stood beaming at a nearby checkout counter. A stack of shoeboxes teetered on the counter as she completed her purchase. She got five pairs for less than $100. And she’d only just begun to shop.

Hernandez joined scores of shoppers in Sonoma County and nationwide who got up early Friday for the traditional official start of the holiday shopping season. Consumers nationwide are expected to spend $730 billion from today until Christmas on holiday purchases, up 4% from 2018.

Clutching Starbucks cups, Stacey Ankrom and her friend Colette Johnson engaged a voice-activated Lie Detector Game on a table near the Macy’s shoe department. Johnson was carrying Star Wars and Toy Story Legos, for her son.

They’d already been to the Home Depot, where Ankrom stocks up every year on the store’s 99 cent poinsettias. This year she got 24.

Between online sales and stories opening on Thanksgiving Day proper — as Macy’s had, at 5 p.m. and remained opened until 2 a.m. Friday — Black Friday “isn’t what it used to be,” said Ankrom, of Santa Rosa. But they’ve been best friends “forever,” said Johnson, and this is what they do on Black Friday.

They’d driven to the Home Depot shortly after 5 a.m., only to learn that it didn’t open for another hour.

“I was a little perturbed,” said Johnson, who blamed her friend for the confusion. “I basically told her she was dead to me.”

Then both of them cracked up in laughter.

Four miles south, a line of around 80 people had formed outside the Best Buy on Santa Rosa Avenue, which opened at 8 a.m.

Among the shopping crowd inside the store was Petaluma’s Jennifer Baumsteiger, who was with two of her sisters and four of their daughters. They’d already been to Target, Old Navy and Kohl’s — where poinsettias were available for a mere 50 cents.

They start the morning with the intention of Christmas shopping. “But then we find stuff for ourselves,” Baumsteiger said.

The consensus among the sisters was that Black Friday definitely has lost some of its jazz.

“We miss the rush of rushing in with everyone else,” declared a sister in a John Carroll University sweatshirt.

The line outside Best Buy on Friday morning was about half as long as the one that formed at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving Day. And the consumer electronics store did a booming business right up until they shut the doors at 2 a.m. this morning.

“If a typical day is $175,000 or 225,000,” one floor salesman said, “last night we did about four times that.”