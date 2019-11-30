Subscribe

Russian River Valley wineries offer post-fire deals

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 29, 2019, 6:51PM
In an effort to boost tourism after the Kincade fire, almost 40 wineries along the Russian River Valley are offering discounts to visitors.

Customers who visit russianrivervalley.org/special-offer and use the code RRVW at member wineries will be able to get two-for-one tastings, upgraded tastings, and discounts on sales. The offers vary by winery and most will be honored through the end of Feb. 2020.

Wine Expo to be held Thursday

The 2019 North Coast Wine Industry Expo will be held Thursday at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds.

The annual trade show and seminar will feature this year discussions on removing smoke taint from wine; managing the impact of climate change in vineyards; and alternatives to sulfur dioxide in winemaking.

For more information, visit wineindustryexpo.com.

New winemaker named at Siduri

Matt Revelette was named the winemaker at Siduri Wines in Santa Rosa, one the top pinot noir producers in Sonoma County.

Revelette was selected by founding winemaker Adam Lee. Almost five years ago, Lee sold his winery to Jackson Family Wines. He has transitioned as a consultant to pinot projects across the Jackson Family Wines portfolio and also has two other separate winemaking ventures.

Revelette came to Siduri from Sojourn Cellars, where he spent three years overseeing all aspects of the winery, from grower relations to wine production.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.

