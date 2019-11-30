Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Oct. 20

Ninety-seven single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Oct. 20 ranging in price from $140,000 to $1.4 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 2455 Olivet Road in Santa Rosa, which sold for $1,425,000 on Oct. 23. This three-bedroom, two-bathroom equestrian ranch featured a six stall barn, tack room, shop, truck and trailer parking and 3.56 acres for grazing horses.

Bodega Bay

1333 Windy Lane, $725,000

21002 Heron Drive, $875,000

Cloverdale

715 S. Foothill Blvd., $510,000

315 Toscana Circle, $513,500

217 Albertz St., $625,000

Cotati

201 Aguirre Way, $525,000

590 W. Cotati Ave., $698,000

El Verano

19335 Hickory St., $700,000

Forestville

10680 Forest Hills Road, $455,000

Geyserville

44 Bosworth Lane, $500,000

Graton

318 Shirley St., $485,000

Guerneville

14872 Rotonda Way, $257,500

15670 Old River Road, $264,000

18373 Neeley Road, $380,000

15210 Drake Road, $435,500

15044 Rio Nido Road, $535,000

14655 River Road, $609,000

Healdsburg

144 Kennedy Lane, $535,000

20013 Sweetwater Springs Road, $560,000

358 Arabian Way, $810,000

Jenner

22133 Umland Circle, $509,000

Monte Rio

22573 Sylvan Way, $615,000

Petaluma

128 Banff Way, $538,000

47 Vallejo St., $550,000

113 McNear Circle, $595,000

1608 Caulfield Lane, $598,000

1705 Tampico Court, $743,000

74 Raymond Heights, $749,000

Rohnert Park

6191 Santa Clara Place, $589,000

Santa Rosa

712 Mill St., $140,000

3661 Moorland Ave. A, $172,500

2539 Pawnee St., $210,000

4814 Sullivan Way, $290,000

5016 Underwood Drive, $356,500

4538 Whistler Ave., $416,000

2200 Humboldt St., $425,000

2021 Illinois Ave., $470,000

2452 College Park Circle, $475,000

1551 Cavendish Ave., $475,000

3353 Yulupa Ave., $475,000

1157 Exeter Drive, $488,000

676 Powderhorn Ave., $490,000

2171 Nectarine Drive, $492,500

4142 Alta Vista Ave., $500,000

726 Warren Lane, $500,000

634 Ashbury Ave., $505,000

2387 San Miguel Ave., $525,000

279 Firelight Court, $539,000

2376 Melbrook Way, $541,000

1197 Dutton Ave., $544,000

1816 Calavaras Drive, $565,000

1712 Solano Drive, $565,000

5017 Maiden Lane, $580,000

6517 Stonecroft Terrace, $590,000

1335 Shady Oak Place, $600,000

3706 Hillary Court, $640,500

3815 Selvage Road, $665,000

303 Firelight Drive, $685,000

1006 Brunello Drive, $700,000

2923 Montecito Ave., $710,000

2138 Chokeberry Court, $725,000

244 Belhaven Court, $745,000

5408 Sharon St., $745,000

2340 Moonlight Way, $780,000

2541 Barley Lane, $780,000

1552 Brush Creek Road, $795,000

5075 Deerwood Drive, $795,000

5213 Hoyal Drive, $800,000

4764 Stonehedge Drive, $862,500

1611 Bryden Lane, $889,000

2449 Thomas Drive, $1,000,000

1533 Barn Owl Place, $1,025,000

1595 Los Olivos Road, $1,150,000

2533 Alton Lane, $1,200,000

441 Oak Vista Drive, $1,250,000

2455 Olivet Road, $1,425,000

Sebastopol

334 Eddie Lane, $520,000

4110 Harrison Grade Road, $625,000

530 Hart Lane, $665,000

7374 Lynch Road, $730,000

7416 Shaun Court, $980,000

Sonoma

20870 Via Colombard, $575,000

715 Verano Ave., $740,000

28 Don Timoteo Court, $1,243,500

The Sea Ranch

120 White Fir Wood, $650,000

36870 Green Cove Drive, $675,000

Windsor

241 Samantha Court, $575,000

9287 Cordellia Lane, $615,500

8501 Shadetree Drive, $655,000

1150 Castelletto Place, $680,000

1296 Pedroncelli Drive, $689,000

6408 Old Redwood Highway, $740,000

1635 Reiman Lane, $783,000

409 La Quinta Court, $805,000

133 Merner Drive, $850,000

1062 Elsbree Lane, $1,025,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter