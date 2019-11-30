Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Oct. 20
Ninety-seven single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Oct. 20 ranging in price from $140,000 to $1.4 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 2455 Olivet Road in Santa Rosa, which sold for $1,425,000 on Oct. 23. This three-bedroom, two-bathroom equestrian ranch featured a six stall barn, tack room, shop, truck and trailer parking and 3.56 acres for grazing horses.
Bodega Bay
1333 Windy Lane, $725,000
21002 Heron Drive, $875,000
Cloverdale
715 S. Foothill Blvd., $510,000
315 Toscana Circle, $513,500
217 Albertz St., $625,000
Cotati
201 Aguirre Way, $525,000
590 W. Cotati Ave., $698,000
El Verano
19335 Hickory St., $700,000
Forestville
10680 Forest Hills Road, $455,000
Geyserville
44 Bosworth Lane, $500,000
Graton
318 Shirley St., $485,000
Guerneville
14872 Rotonda Way, $257,500
15670 Old River Road, $264,000
18373 Neeley Road, $380,000
15210 Drake Road, $435,500
15044 Rio Nido Road, $535,000
14655 River Road, $609,000
Healdsburg
144 Kennedy Lane, $535,000
20013 Sweetwater Springs Road, $560,000
358 Arabian Way, $810,000
Jenner
22133 Umland Circle, $509,000
Monte Rio
22573 Sylvan Way, $615,000
Petaluma
128 Banff Way, $538,000
47 Vallejo St., $550,000
113 McNear Circle, $595,000
1608 Caulfield Lane, $598,000
1705 Tampico Court, $743,000
74 Raymond Heights, $749,000
Rohnert Park
6191 Santa Clara Place, $589,000
Santa Rosa
712 Mill St., $140,000
3661 Moorland Ave. A, $172,500
2539 Pawnee St., $210,000
4814 Sullivan Way, $290,000
5016 Underwood Drive, $356,500
4538 Whistler Ave., $416,000
2200 Humboldt St., $425,000
2021 Illinois Ave., $470,000
2452 College Park Circle, $475,000
1551 Cavendish Ave., $475,000
3353 Yulupa Ave., $475,000
1157 Exeter Drive, $488,000
676 Powderhorn Ave., $490,000
2171 Nectarine Drive, $492,500
4142 Alta Vista Ave., $500,000
726 Warren Lane, $500,000
634 Ashbury Ave., $505,000
2387 San Miguel Ave., $525,000
279 Firelight Court, $539,000
2376 Melbrook Way, $541,000
1197 Dutton Ave., $544,000
1816 Calavaras Drive, $565,000
1712 Solano Drive, $565,000
5017 Maiden Lane, $580,000
6517 Stonecroft Terrace, $590,000
1335 Shady Oak Place, $600,000
3706 Hillary Court, $640,500
3815 Selvage Road, $665,000
303 Firelight Drive, $685,000
1006 Brunello Drive, $700,000
2923 Montecito Ave., $710,000
2138 Chokeberry Court, $725,000
244 Belhaven Court, $745,000
5408 Sharon St., $745,000
2340 Moonlight Way, $780,000
2541 Barley Lane, $780,000
1552 Brush Creek Road, $795,000
5075 Deerwood Drive, $795,000
5213 Hoyal Drive, $800,000
4764 Stonehedge Drive, $862,500
1611 Bryden Lane, $889,000
2449 Thomas Drive, $1,000,000
1533 Barn Owl Place, $1,025,000
1595 Los Olivos Road, $1,150,000
2533 Alton Lane, $1,200,000
441 Oak Vista Drive, $1,250,000
2455 Olivet Road, $1,425,000
Sebastopol
334 Eddie Lane, $520,000
4110 Harrison Grade Road, $625,000
530 Hart Lane, $665,000
7374 Lynch Road, $730,000
7416 Shaun Court, $980,000
Sonoma
20870 Via Colombard, $575,000
715 Verano Ave., $740,000
28 Don Timoteo Court, $1,243,500
The Sea Ranch
120 White Fir Wood, $650,000
36870 Green Cove Drive, $675,000
Windsor
241 Samantha Court, $575,000
9287 Cordellia Lane, $615,500
8501 Shadetree Drive, $655,000
1150 Castelletto Place, $680,000
1296 Pedroncelli Drive, $689,000
6408 Old Redwood Highway, $740,000
1635 Reiman Lane, $783,000
409 La Quinta Court, $805,000
133 Merner Drive, $850,000
1062 Elsbree Lane, $1,025,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter