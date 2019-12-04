Former attorney with Jackson Family Wines buying Anderson Valley Brewing

A Healdsburg home brewer and winery consultant announced Wednesday that his family is acquiring Boonville’s Anderson Valley Brewing Co., one of the pioneers of the California craft beer sector.

The Mendocino County brewery is well-regarded for its ales, but has been overshadowed in recent years as younger consumers moved toward more hoppy beers.

Kevin McGee, an attorney who once served as legal counsel to Jackson Family Wines under the late Jess Jackson, along with his family bought the 31-year-old brewery from Trey White. The price tag was not disclosed. The roughly 50 Anderson Valley employees will be retained, including brewmaster Fal Allen.

“They are one of the pioneers. ... The quality of the beers they have been making is world class,” McGee said. “It’s about the idea that we can be part of the culture of the brewery and organization.”

After leaving Jackson Family Wines in 2012, McGee has worked as a consultant to various wineries and CEO for a winery investment firm. He also is known locally for being the proprietor of Healdsburg Beer Co., a passion project of his in which since 2007 he has produced small batch cask ales from a home brewing system that were available at a few taprooms.

“He’s just a really thoughtful, humble and very intelligent person who also has that scientist/artist background,” said Tom McCormick, executive director of the California Craft Beer Association, of McGee.

McCormick said he remembers McGee when he first started his home brewing operation and he would strap kegs to the front seat of his Subaru as he made his deliveries to local pubs.

In his new role, McGee will be president and chief executive officer of Anderson Valley but leave the brewing to Allen and his staff. His father, Michael McGee Sr., will be chairman of the brewing company, which is among the 100 largest independent breweries in the United States. Its beers are sold in 33 states.

In a statement, White said he found “the perfect steward to lead the company forward. Kevin’s combination of business acumen and passion for quality beer make him ideally suited for the role.”

White had acquired the brewery in April 2010 and turned it into one of the first sizable craft breweries in the country that packaged some beers in aluminium cans — a trend that now has become ubiquitous in the sector as younger consumers have gravitated to cans over bottles.

The Boonville brewery began in 1988 as a small 10-barrel brewhouse located in the lower level its first brewpub, the former Buckhorn Saloon, founded by David Norfleet and Kim and Ken Allen. In 1996, construction started at its current brewery and taproom complex on 26 acres at the corner of Highways 128 and 253. The site features a bucolic beer garden with views of the Anderson Valley, as well as an 18-hole disc golf course in the town of about 1,000 residents.

Anderson Valley has a wide range of beers, but is known among many beer aficionados for its Boont Amber Ale, a copper-colored beer that features the sweetness of caramel flavors. Yet amber beers have faded in popularity among beer drinkers in recent years. It also has had recent success with its gose style, a sour unfiltered wheat beer popular during the summer.