Former Crimson Wine CEO starts his own consulting venture

Pat DeLong, who formerly held top positions at Napa’s Crimson Wine Group, has started his own consulting group Azur Associates.

DeLong worked five years as chief executive officer for Crimson before leaving in June. He also had been chief operating officer and chief financial officer at Crimson.

Azur will focus on three main areas in his Azur venture: financial consulting; mergers and acquisitions work; and sales planning for both the wholesale and direct-to-consumer markets.

The company also has formed a strategic alliance with Cascadia Capital of Seattle to provide advisory services to clients.

U.S. packaged wine exports decline

U.S. packaged wine exported to foreign nations declined 4.2% by volume over the last 12 months and 11.4% by value, according to consulting group BW 166.

Over the last three months, however, packaged wine volume exported increased by 3.6% and declined by 2.6% in value. Thirty-six percent of all exported packaged wine goes to Canada, which is the largest recipient.

The export numbers were better for bulk wine. That category jumped 5.70% by volume over the last 12 months and declined 0.2% in value. The United Kingdom, which received 54% of the exported bulk wine, is the biggest recipient.

Winery tax breaks slated to expire

A tax break for wineries included as part of the 2017 federal tax cut law is slated to expire at the end of 2019, despite attempts by winery trade organizations to secure the law’s extension.

The tax cut included a new system of tax credits for wineries that phased out at 620,000 wine gallons produced annually, and applied those benefits to sparkling wine, which is taxed at a higher rate.

The measure also allowed wines up to 16% alcohol levels to qualify for the lowest excise tax rate of $1.07 per gallon. The cap previously had been up to alcohol levels of 14%.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.