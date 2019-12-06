Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Oct. 27

Seventy-five single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Oct. 27 ranging in price from $167,500 to $6.9 million.

Topping our list of real estate estate transactions for the week was 17134 Gehricke Road in Sonoma which sold for $6.9 million on Oct. 30. This 5 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom, 5,730 square foot brand new residence featured an open indoor/outdoor floor plan, three car garage, 900 bottle wine cellar, Whisper cool system and a detached guest house with a full kitchen.

Camp Meeker

13447 Green Valley Road, $1,065,000

Cazadero

900 Austin Creek Road, $618,000

Cloverdale

109 Clover Springs Drive, $505,000

110 Sierra Court, $569,000

125 Oakbrook Lane, $595,000

Cotati

128 Chadwick Way, $625,000

Glen Ellen

924 Sonoma Glen Circle, $650,000

Guerneville

18512 Highway 116, $190,000

Healdsburg

250 Pheasant Drive, $729,000

Monte Rio

21925 Russian River Ave., $545,000

Penngrove

8815 Petaluma Hill Road, $970,000

Petaluma

1586 Creekside Drive, $525,000

1029 McNear Ave., $587,500

524 Albert Way, $655,000

2033 Vista Lane, $660,000

237 Rushmore Ave., $730,000

982 Hogwarts Circle, $762,000

117 Bassett St., $800,000

255 N. Ely Road, $822,000

316 Seventh St., $840,000

920 Middlefield Drive, $880,000

24 Batchelor Terrace, $925,000

1621 Andover Way, $960,000

1237 B St., $980,000

4 Lone Oak Court, $1,025,000

310 Squirrel Hollow Court, $1,380,000

18 Viewoak Court, $1,450,000

Rohnert Park

127 Alden Ave., $520,000

5346 Kelliann Place, $595,000

940 Hawthorne Circle, $735,000

Santa Rosa

1947 Dogwood Drive, $167,500

4804 Burlington St., $247,500

3096 Mule Deer Lane, $350,000

2022 W. Hearn Ave., $440,000

1853 Beachwood Drive, $445,000

2326 Redford Place, $450,000

2747 Lakeview Drive, $454,000

938 Kingwood St., $459,000

8913 Acorn Lane, $480,000

2673 Wild Bill Circle, $535,000

2002 Camino Del Prado, $545,000

2141 Dennis Lane, $550,000

1870 Tonja Way, $575,000

2356 Moonlight Way, $580,000

3812 Sherbrook Drive, $585,000

1995 Viewpointe Circle, $600,000

4045 Phoenix Ave., $615,000

2040 Silverwood St., $620,000

3995 Finley Ave., $630,000

742 Dexter St., $675,000

5525 Inverness Ave., $820,000

1015 Irwin Lane, $850,000

820 Buena Vista Drive, $870,000

731 Jean Marie Drive, $883,000

2488 Creek Meadow Drive, $899,000

6285 Meadowbreeze Court, $975,000

4717 Guenza Road, $981,000

316 Gemma Circle, $990,000

5746 Owls Nest Drive, $1,020,000

4033 Polled Hereford Drive, $1,255,000

Sebastopol

1095 Gold Ridge Road, $750,000

713 Hurlbut Ave., $1,188,000

Sonoma

18351 Sonoma Highway, $350,000

18363 Sonoma Highway, $478,000

16965 Falcon Lane, $650,000

771 E. Fifth St., $800,000

538 E. Third St., $1,920,000

17134 Gehricke Road, $6,900,000

The Sea Ranch

35170 Timber Ridge Road, $480,000

77 Osprey Reach, $838,000

40295 Foremast, $1,420,000

Windsor

101 Dartmouth Way, $554,000

284 Flametree Circle, $595,000

517 Buckeye Drive, $755,000

937 Pinot Noir Way, $856,000

