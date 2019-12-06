Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Oct. 27
Seventy-five single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Oct. 27 ranging in price from $167,500 to $6.9 million.
Topping our list of real estate estate transactions for the week was 17134 Gehricke Road in Sonoma which sold for $6.9 million on Oct. 30. This 5 bedroom, 5.5 bathroom, 5,730 square foot brand new residence featured an open indoor/outdoor floor plan, three car garage, 900 bottle wine cellar, Whisper cool system and a detached guest house with a full kitchen.
Camp Meeker
13447 Green Valley Road, $1,065,000
Cazadero
900 Austin Creek Road, $618,000
Cloverdale
109 Clover Springs Drive, $505,000
110 Sierra Court, $569,000
125 Oakbrook Lane, $595,000
Cotati
128 Chadwick Way, $625,000
Glen Ellen
924 Sonoma Glen Circle, $650,000
Guerneville
18512 Highway 116, $190,000
Healdsburg
250 Pheasant Drive, $729,000
Monte Rio
21925 Russian River Ave., $545,000
Penngrove
8815 Petaluma Hill Road, $970,000
Petaluma
1586 Creekside Drive, $525,000
1029 McNear Ave., $587,500
524 Albert Way, $655,000
2033 Vista Lane, $660,000
237 Rushmore Ave., $730,000
982 Hogwarts Circle, $762,000
117 Bassett St., $800,000
255 N. Ely Road, $822,000
316 Seventh St., $840,000
920 Middlefield Drive, $880,000
24 Batchelor Terrace, $925,000
1621 Andover Way, $960,000
1237 B St., $980,000
4 Lone Oak Court, $1,025,000
310 Squirrel Hollow Court, $1,380,000
18 Viewoak Court, $1,450,000
Rohnert Park
127 Alden Ave., $520,000
5346 Kelliann Place, $595,000
940 Hawthorne Circle, $735,000
Santa Rosa
1947 Dogwood Drive, $167,500
4804 Burlington St., $247,500
3096 Mule Deer Lane, $350,000
2022 W. Hearn Ave., $440,000
1853 Beachwood Drive, $445,000
2326 Redford Place, $450,000
2747 Lakeview Drive, $454,000
938 Kingwood St., $459,000
8913 Acorn Lane, $480,000
2673 Wild Bill Circle, $535,000
2002 Camino Del Prado, $545,000
2141 Dennis Lane, $550,000
1870 Tonja Way, $575,000
2356 Moonlight Way, $580,000
3812 Sherbrook Drive, $585,000
1995 Viewpointe Circle, $600,000
4045 Phoenix Ave., $615,000
2040 Silverwood St., $620,000
3995 Finley Ave., $630,000
742 Dexter St., $675,000
5525 Inverness Ave., $820,000
1015 Irwin Lane, $850,000
820 Buena Vista Drive, $870,000
731 Jean Marie Drive, $883,000
2488 Creek Meadow Drive, $899,000
6285 Meadowbreeze Court, $975,000
4717 Guenza Road, $981,000
316 Gemma Circle, $990,000
5746 Owls Nest Drive, $1,020,000
4033 Polled Hereford Drive, $1,255,000
Sebastopol
1095 Gold Ridge Road, $750,000
713 Hurlbut Ave., $1,188,000
Sonoma
18351 Sonoma Highway, $350,000
18363 Sonoma Highway, $478,000
16965 Falcon Lane, $650,000
771 E. Fifth St., $800,000
538 E. Third St., $1,920,000
17134 Gehricke Road, $6,900,000
The Sea Ranch
35170 Timber Ridge Road, $480,000
77 Osprey Reach, $838,000
40295 Foremast, $1,420,000
Windsor
101 Dartmouth Way, $554,000
284 Flametree Circle, $595,000
517 Buckeye Drive, $755,000
937 Pinot Noir Way, $856,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter