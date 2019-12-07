Subscribe

Google ex-engineers allege retaliation for union activism

GREG BENSINGER
WASHINGTON POST
December 7, 2019, 8:29AM

A group of four fired Google engineers filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board on Thursday alleging the company retaliated against them for their activism around possibly forming a union.

The complaint was filed on the workers’ behalf by the Communications Workers of America union, suggesting the workers may have been previously working with the 750,000-member organization. Google, like many technology firms, has broadly resisted union drives.

(The CWA represents some employees of the Washington Post and The Press Democrat.)

“Google employees across the nation have been organizing for their mutual benefit and protection to preserve and improve their working conditions,” according to the complaint. “Laurence Berland, Sophie Waldman, Paul Duke and Rebecca Rivers visibly led and participated in these efforts.”

The complaint alleges Google’s termination of the workers was “unlawful” and designed to “discourage and chill employees” from organizing activities that are protected by the National Labor Relations Act.

Google disputes the circumstances of the workers’ firings, saying they were let go because of violations of company policy, including reviewing internal files that were outside the scope of their job and for accessing employees’ calendars.

“I believe I was fired for my organizing efforts at Google,” said Duke, a New York-based software engineer, in an interview before the filing was made.

A spokeswoman for Google, Jenn Kaiser, said the employees were fired for “repeated violations of our longstanding data security policies” and that “no one has been dismissed for raising concerns or debating the company’s activities.” NLRB spokesman Edwin Egee said he had no immediate comment.

The workers said Google has been trying to upend its two-decade-old culture, marked by an at-times freewheeling workplace where, among other things, employees could challenge executives at weekly all-hands meetings. Google recently suspended the confabs in favor of monthly ones that are limited to discussions about product releases.

The fired workers have become something of a symbol for some employees, who in internal forums have bemoaned what they view as overreach by management.

