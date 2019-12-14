Santa Rosa landscaping firm provides first line of defense against Kincade toxins harming ecosystem

It’s a race against time for Paolo Tantarelli and Jeff Shields, owners of an eco-friendly landscaping company trying to keep toxins and ash left by the recent Kincade fire from entering key local waterways.

Not long after the smoke cleared in early November from the largest wildfire by acreage in Sonoma County history, temperatures quickly dropped and the skies darkened with rain clouds that have repeatedly drenched blackened hillsides still scarred by bulldozer firebreaks.

In many cases, before a thorough cleanup could take place, flooded lots where homes once stood were replete with toxic compounds from burned plastics, household cleaning products, insecticides, construction materials, televisions and electronics.

“The things that we love the most become poison to the environment after a wildfire,” Tantarelli said. “A burned car can drop 10 to 15 pounds of lead within a 10-foot perimeter.”

Tantarelli and Shields started Community Soil in Santa Rosa 10 years ago as a family-owned business that designs, installs and maintains natural landscapes that can produce food in the North Coast.

The company’s holistic approach, known as permaculture, uses ecosystems as a model for designing low-impact and sustainable urban, suburban, and rural landcapes. Six years ago, the two partners launched Community Soil Foundation to augment the company’s work and to promote ecology and sustainable agriculture education to children and adults.

For example, the foundation was involved in the formation of a community garden at Maddux Ranch Regional Park in Larkfield, a project that has connected local residents to healthy, organic produce while teaching them to grow food and operate local farm stands. The nonprofit has grown tens of thousands of pounds of food that has been donated to low-income families and area shelters.

Community Soil, a private company, has 12 employees. The foundation, with an annual budget of $145,630 in 2018, has four employees and uses about 200 volunteers a year. The foundation also teaches outdoor ecology and nutrition eduction to 350 students in the Mark West Union School District.

After the 2017 wildfires, the foundation collaborated with the Sonoma County Office of Resiliency and Recovery, focusing on erosion control and waste containment from fire victims’ properties.

Although the Kincade fire burned far fewer homes than the Tubbs and Nuns fires did two years ago, the recent inferno scorched a more rural area where access to burned homes and properties is difficult, Tantarelli said.

What’s more, because the Kincade fire was not declared a federal disaster, the same level of recovery assistance from FEMA was not made available to people whose properties were damaged or destroyed, said Michael Gossman. Consequently, none of the affected property owners are registered with FEMA, meaning local officials have to track them.

Tantarelli and Shields have had to work twice as hard locating property owners and obtaining contact information so they can request permission to enter scorched properties to deploy erosion controls and prevent contaminants getting into waterways and drainage channels.

“We want landowners to know this is a resource for them, that it will be paid for by the county,” Tantarelli said. “If you have a home that’s burned, then you should reach out an call.”

Gossman said it’s the private property owner’s responsibility to protect watersheds. But because many who lost their homes and belongings during the Kincade blaze are “overwhelmed” by the losses, the county has set aside money to help, he said.