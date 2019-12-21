Subscribe

Power shut-offs, housing and insurance woes lead Sonoma County’s top 10 business stories of 2019

BILL SWINDELL AND MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 20, 2019, 7:59PM
Updated 56 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

The key obstacles the business community and local economy faced this year were familiar: lack of affordable housing for most workers, unforgiving property insurance market and recruiting employees in the tightest labor market in decades.

However, businesses and consumers learned something new in 2019: do not take uninterrupted electricity for granted. PG&E’s planned power outages took a financial and personal toll on many people and companies.

Yet, the overall economy remained relatively strong with limited layoffs — outside the cannabis sector — and entrepreneurs continued to take risks on new ventures, even in competitive areas such as wine and craft beer.

Here are Sonoma County’s top 10 business stories in 2019:

1. PG&E power shut-offs caused major disruption

Bankrupt PG&E intentionally cut power to tens of thousands of residential and business customers multiple times in the North Bay to try to avoid its power lines sparking fires.

Sonoma County sustained $50 million to $70 million in economic losses from the first shut-off, according to the county Economic Development Board. Businesses had to grapple with all the ramifications of the electricity cuts, such as buying generators for backup power, finding satellite space to continue operations and for many losing money during temporary closures.

For example, Russian River Brewing spent $73,000 for a temporary generator to make sure its beer did not spoil. Wineries scrambled for generators to finish the grape harvest.

PG&E filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in January, under the weight of an estimated $30 billion in wildfire claims in 2017 and 2018. The state legislature this summer passed legislation that would stabilize the energy marketplace and create a wildfire insurance fund for investor- owned utilities. Under the new law, PG&E must resolve its wildfire claims and exit bankruptcy by June 30, 2020 with a reorganization plan neutral to customers.

Amid PG&E’s troubles and the expectations of greater frequency of fires, interest grew in alternative power options. Some entrepreneurs are developing an electrical microgrid that could operate independently of PG&E, while more local government officials have called for turning PG&E into a customer-owned utility.

2. Home insurance malaise worsens

The insurance issues lingering since the 2017 wildfires worsened this year. Most property insurers declined to extend coverage for temporary living expenses beyond the 24 months required by law. Therefore, fire survivors who were not yet in new homes had to pay out of pocket monthly rent for temporary housing.

Sonoma County residents living in fire-prone areas are bracing for higher annual homeowner insurance premiums. Also, insurers started canceling policies in areas where they think they have an overexposure to fire risks. The Department of Insurance did take action in December to block for one year more policy cancellations of customers in or near recent fire zone areas, including the Kincade fire, to give lawmakers more time to work on related legislation next year.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation into law that forces insurers to give homeowners a longer advance notice before canceling their policies, increasing the minimum time notification from 45 days to 75 days. The change goes into effect in July 1, 2020.

3. Navigating a home affordability crunch

Although single-family home sales volume and prices declined compared with the overheated market in 2018, the housing affordability crunch remained in place. Owning a home remains out of reach for many in the county. After home prices reached a record median of $700,000 last year, prices of single-family homes retreated this year to the mid-$600,000 range. Apartment construction added much-needed units to the rental market, with some projects targeting below- market monthly rents for middle-class workers and low-income individuals and families.

Different segments of the housing market performed better than others. For example, sales of houses in the upper price ranges slowed significantly.

Through the year, sales slowed and prices fell in the first half while both picked up since the summer, an exact opposite of 2018. But even so, home sales countywide only declined by 4.9% for a two-year period ending in November.

4. Most residents who want a job have one

Unemployment hit a 20-year low as businesses had a scant employee pool from which to hire, particularly in the manufacturing and service sectors. This extremely tight labor market has challenged county employers for five years. Nevertheless, a handful of notable local companies shed jobs this year, including medical- device maker Medtronic, longtime craft brewery Bear Republic Brewing and cannabis operators.

The seasonally unadjusted jobless rate was 2.3% in October, the latest available figures. This compares to an unadjusted unemployment rate of 3.7% for the state and 3.3% for country. The rock bottom unemployment rate, coupled with the county’s high cost of living, forces many businesses, including those in hospitality and retail industries, to pay higher wages.

5. Too many grapes left on the vines

When the numbers are tallied, they are expected to show a smaller 2019 North Coast wine grape harvest as vintners didn’t buy as many grapes from contract growers, leaving tons on the vine. The main reason? A flat retail market shows total California wine shipments declined 2% during the first six months of the year. The wine industry faces challenges from newer entrants like hard seltzer and cannabis-infused drinks, as younger consumers are not as loyal to wine brands as older generations.

The Kincade fire in October also was responsible for some growers leaving additional fruit on the vine because of concerns about smoke taint, especially in the Alexander Valley where the blaze singed vineyards. Deals were there to be had to buy in the bulk wine market, which had a surplus this year that was as large as it has been over the past five years, according to Ciatti Co., a Novato wine wholesaler and importer.

6. Cannabis industry faces wins and setbacks

For the consumer, cannabis has become ubiquitous in Sonoma County. CBD-infused oils and lotions fill grocery store shelves, tour buses bring people to dispensaries and new enterprises have revived industrial spaces in Sonoma County. Several new dispensaries are poised to open in Santa Rosa, with more than a dozen more planned.

Yet, the industry has had major setbacks, too, despite a green rush of investment set the stage for a whole new categories of jobs. Local regulations, high taxes and competition from a thriving black market have made it hard for businesses to take flight. Some of the North Coast’s largest cannabis companies have had to scale back, lay off part of the workforce and put off growth plans. Regulators have not kept pace with innovation and enterprise, and California is grappling with how to ensure consumers are buying safe products from reputable places. Still, cannabis has infused the local hospitality industry. And the legalization of hemp, a plant identical to cannabis by sight and smell, is expected to boost the industry for the plant that gets you high.

7. How many craft beer breweries are too many?

With slowing growth, the area’s craft brewers tried to recalibrate how to survive in an increasingly consolidated industry. Some were unlucky as 2 Tread Brewing and 101 North Brewing closed. Meanwhile, Anderson Valley Brewing Co. was sold to a local home brewer — Kevin McGee, an attorney who once worked as legal counsel to Jackson Family Wines — as it had become an afterthought in the marketplace dominated by India pale ales.

Bear Republic went through a leadership change and started a rotating can series and also ventured into cannabis, while Richard G. Norgrove took over management from his father. Even the “cult” brewery Russian River Brewing Co. of Windsor canned its first beer in November, noting the changing preferences of younger consumers.

Old Caz, Parliament and Three Disciples each opened county taprooms. Meanwhile, Lagunitas Brewing Co. of Petaluma focused on international growth under Dutch ownership of Heineken International.

8. Challenge of reviving downtown Santa Rosa

A spate of restaurant closings had local businesspeople wondering how to revive the downtown, which has been a focal point since the 2017 reunification of Old Courthouse Square. Part of the problem was the squeeze in the restaurant business, They face a shortage of available workers and escalating competitive pressures. City leaders did reduce paid parking to 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Businesses and residents say much more is needed and that issues such as homelessness and lighting need to be addressed before the area can really take off.

9. The Barlow retails center takes on water

The February atmospheric river flooded much of the new Sebastopol retail mecca, the worst damage from a winter storm since one swept through the county in 1995. The complex failed to get crews out before the storm to install stackable aluminum beams across entryways to the buildings, which were designed to keep them dry. The Barlow has a contract with the city of Sebastopol that required the complex to properly execute its flood plan — which some tenants said it failed to do.

In the aftermath, nine businesses sued the owner of the 12-acre retail district, Barney Aldridge, of negligence and breach of contract. Popular businesses such as Zazu Kitchen & Farm and Village Bakery closed operations as a result of the storm.

10. Major US wine deal in wine country

In a blockbuster deal in the U.S. wine industry, Constellation Brands Inc. announced in April a $1.7 billion sale of more than 30 low-price wine and spirits brands along with six wineries to E. & J. Gallo Winery, including the Clos du Bois winery in Geyserville and notable local brands Mark West and Ravenswood.

Constellation, which is the third-largest domestic beverage producer, intends to downsize its wine portfolio to focus more on its Mexican beer business and cannabis. Meanwhile, Gallo of Modesto will get even larger from its perch as the largest wine company in the country with 23% of the market.

The effects of this transaction will be felt across the industry, as grape growers will have one less major buyer in the marketplace and wholesalers will have to grapple with an even more consolidated market of producers.

In December, however, the two wine giants shrunk the deal to $1.1 billion, after the Federal Trade Commission raised anticompetitive concerns. To appease regulators, Constellation will sell its sparkling wine, brandy, dessert wine and concentrate assets to another buyer. The Gallo-Constellation deal is expected to be completed by March 1, 2020.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine