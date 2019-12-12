Constellation Brands, Gallo cut price of wine deal to $1.1 billion after federal regulator concerns

Constellation Brands Inc. and E. & J. Gallo Winery on Thursday announced they have revised their blockbuster $1.7 billion wine and spirits deal after a federal regulator raised anti-competitive concerns.

The new deal will now total $1.1 billion and excludes sparkling wine, brandy, dessert wine and concentrate. Constellation Brands said it will not be selling its Cook’s California Champagne, J. Roget American Champagne, and Paul Masson Grande Amber Brandy to Modesto-based Gallo. Those brands sell about 5 million cases annually.

In a statement, Victor, New York-based Constellation said it still plans to divest of those brands and its concentrate business “to companies whose business strategies better align with the brands.”

The announcement came after the Federal Trade Commission raised anticompetitive concerns from the deal that was originally announced in April where Constellation would sell 30 low-price wine and spirits brands along with six wineries to Gallo. Locally, it included Clos du Bois winery in Geyserville and the Ravenswood and Mark West brands.

The two companies said they expect the revised transaction to be completed before March 1.

