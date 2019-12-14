Two local wineries open temporary pop-up tasting rooms in Silicon Valley

Two local wineries have opened temporary pop-up tasting rooms in Silicon Valley to capitalize on holiday sales within the affluent tech area.

J Vineyards & Winery of Healdsburg started pouring wines at the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto last week. It will be open through Jan. 5.

JCB by Jean Charles Boisset, which has four Bay Area tasting rooms, opened its pop-up spot last week at the Rosewood Sand Hill Hotel in Menlo Park. The space features the winery’s signature colors of black and gold, along with red and leopard-print accents.

The pop-up will remain there at least three months. It’s open Wednesday through Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m.

Delicato hires public relations director

Delicato Family Wines of Napa hired Mary Burnham as director of public relations and events.

Burnham will oversee public relations efforts for the company’s 30-plus brands. It ranked as the sixth-largest U.S. winery in 2018, producing 11 million cases, according to Wine Business Monthly.

Burnham has worked for a decade as a consultant in the wine sector and spent five years at Beam Wine Estates, where she directed public relations for brands such as Clos du Bois, Buena Vista, Gary Farrell, Geyser Peak, Wild Horse and Cockburn’s Ports.

She also has experience in agency work with a tenure at Weber Shandwick, where she developed national consumer programs for businesses such as Beam Global and Kraft Foods.

