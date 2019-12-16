Sonoma County Habitat for Humanity families mourn suspension of construction

Glittering pink with gray trim. That’s the color scheme Alicia Messoria’s teen daughter chose for her bedroom in the Windsor home that Sonoma County Habitat for Humanity planned to build for her family.

Messoria’s two youngest children, 11 and 4, also were ecstatic about the house. They would get their own rooms, and no longer have to sleep with their mother on a king-size bed in the dining room of a two-bedroom Petaluma apartment.

However, their plans were put on indefinite hold.

Messoria was crushed when she learned last month that Habitat was suspending all future construction projects, including the 16-home Duncan Village development where her home was supposed to built. The 42-year-old single mother didn’t have the heart to tell her kids their home may not be built for years.

“It’s horrible, because we had our hopes up for so long. We’ve struggled for so long,” Messoria said. “It was supposed to be my golden ticket.”

Messoria and her four kids — she has a son, 18, who also lives with her — were among the 10 families selected to receive homes at Duncan Village. Many had put in hundreds of volunteer hours on other Habitat houses to meet their sweat-equity requirement, and they were eager to begin work on their own homes in spring 2020.

But on Nov. 25, Habitat said it was suspending homebuilding and laying off about a dozen staff members, including the chief executive, after 35 years in the county. The organization said it would finish building two nearly completed homes in Graton, but it didn’t have the money to complete Duncan Village and other planned projects.

Tim Leach, Habitat’s board president, said the organization had depleted its funds after a brief but rapid expansion of home construction projects and a staffing increase made possible by significant gifts and donations following the 2017 North Bay wildfires. More recent charitable giving, however, had slowed to a trickle.

For the 10 families eager to start working on their Windsor houses next year, the news was a blow to their dreams of homeownership, one that dashed their hopes of soon leaving their current — and often cramped — living arrangements.

Luke Novella, a 37-year-old divorced father who was chosen to get one of the Duncan Village homes two years ago, the month before the fires, currently lives in a one-bedroom apartment in Santa Rosa.

He shares custody with his ex-wife. When he has the kids, his daughter, Kyra, 15, takes the bedroom. He and his 13-year-old son share space in the living room in the apartment, which they’ve occupied for more than two years.

“It’s kind of rough. Kids need space,” said Novella, who works as an account operation specialist for a media publishing company in Sebastopol. But even with a good job, he can’t afford a larger space.

“With the cost of rentals being so high in Sonoma County, I don’t make enough money for a two-bedroom,” he said. “Habitat was my hope of becoming a homeowner and having our own bedrooms.”

Novella said he had completed 500 volunteer hours, and his daughter had completed 100 hours.

Leach said he empathizes with the families chosen for the Duncan Village project. He said Habitat is doing everything it can to kick-start the project, and the organization recently applied for a “very large” grant through the state’s CalHOME program.