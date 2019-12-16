Subscribe

Sonoma County Habitat for Humanity families mourn suspension of construction

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 16, 2019, 6:29AM
Glittering pink with gray trim. That’s the color scheme Alicia Messoria’s teen daughter chose for her bedroom in the Windsor home that Sonoma County Habitat for Humanity planned to build for her family.

Messoria’s two youngest children, 11 and 4, also were ecstatic about the house. They would get their own rooms, and no longer have to sleep with their mother on a king-size bed in the dining room of a two-bedroom Petaluma apartment.

However, their plans were put on indefinite hold.

Messoria was crushed when she learned last month that Habitat was suspending all future construction projects, including the 16-home Duncan Village development where her home was supposed to built. The 42-year-old single mother didn’t have the heart to tell her kids their home may not be built for years.

“It’s horrible, because we had our hopes up for so long. We’ve struggled for so long,” Messoria said. “It was supposed to be my golden ticket.”

Messoria and her four kids — she has a son, 18, who also lives with her — were among the 10 families selected to receive homes at Duncan Village. Many had put in hundreds of volunteer hours on other Habitat houses to meet their sweat-equity requirement, and they were eager to begin work on their own homes in spring 2020.

But on Nov. 25, Habitat said it was suspending homebuilding and laying off about a dozen staff members, including the chief executive, after 35 years in the county. The organization said it would finish building two nearly completed homes in Graton, but it didn’t have the money to complete Duncan Village and other planned projects.

Tim Leach, Habitat’s board president, said the organization had depleted its funds after a brief but rapid expansion of home construction projects and a staffing increase made possible by significant gifts and donations following the 2017 North Bay wildfires. More recent charitable giving, however, had slowed to a trickle.

For the 10 families eager to start working on their Windsor houses next year, the news was a blow to their dreams of homeownership, one that dashed their hopes of soon leaving their current — and often cramped — living arrangements.

Luke Novella, a 37-year-old divorced father who was chosen to get one of the Duncan Village homes two years ago, the month before the fires, currently lives in a one-bedroom apartment in Santa Rosa.

He shares custody with his ex-wife. When he has the kids, his daughter, Kyra, 15, takes the bedroom. He and his 13-year-old son share space in the living room in the apartment, which they’ve occupied for more than two years.

“It’s kind of rough. Kids need space,” said Novella, who works as an account operation specialist for a media publishing company in Sebastopol. But even with a good job, he can’t afford a larger space.

“With the cost of rentals being so high in Sonoma County, I don’t make enough money for a two-bedroom,” he said. “Habitat was my hope of becoming a homeowner and having our own bedrooms.”

Novella said he had completed 500 volunteer hours, and his daughter had completed 100 hours.

Leach said he empathizes with the families chosen for the Duncan Village project. He said Habitat is doing everything it can to kick-start the project, and the organization recently applied for a “very large” grant through the state’s CalHOME program.

If received, the grant could allow Habitat to leverage more financing for the project, Leach said. He said Habitat could hear from CalHOME within the next 30 days.

“That, we’re hoping, is going to get us quite a ways toward what we need for that project,” he said.

He said the organization’s banking partner, Poppy Bank, “is standing tall next to us and supporting us through this tough time.”

Even as Leach and other Habitat board members scramble to find the funding to complete the Duncan Village project, Messoria and her kids, as well as other families chosen for the project, say they haven’t lost hope.

“I got everything picked out, what kind of bed I want, what kind of desk — stuff like that,” Messoria’s daughter Crystal, 13, said Saturday while sitting in a chair in her family’s Petaluma apartment.

Messoria’s apartment at Burbank Housing’s Logan Place complex is jampacked with household items, furniture and toys. The king-size bed takes up the entire dining room, and the living room serves as the family TV room and the playroom for Messoria’s youngest daughter, Chloe, 4.

Messoria grew up in Santa Rosa and attended Montgomery High. She dropped out of high school in the 10th grade and became pregnant with her first son, Roger, when she was 15. She said Roger, now 27, “moved to Nevada because it’s much cheaper.”

Before she moved into the Burbank Housing apartment six years ago, Messoria said she endured periods of homelessness with her children. They lived for nine months in Catholic Charities’ Family Support Center in downtown Santa Rosa.

Messoria, who used to work for Keysight (formerly Agilent) 20 years ago, said she, again, landed a job with the company in 2015 as a manufacturing tech specialist.

The opportunity to get a home through Habitat came when she and her kids were picked in May 2016, following a lengthy application process that included a credit check and submitting handwritten letters “from the heart” to the organization.

“We were all excited. My kids all wrote letters as well — they were really excited,” she said.

Leach said the impact on the families — hearing their disappointment — is the most difficult part of suspending construction on the project. Habitat staff members have been working closely with the families for years, meeting with them regularly and getting to know them on a personal level.

“It rips you up emotionally,” he said. “You’re not operating in some detached, remote separate thing, where there’s some unknown recipient.”

Carin Seppa, 45, and her four kids also were waiting for one of the Duncan Village homes. She currently rents a three-bedroom home in Windsor.

“It’s pretty tough in this area with the cost of living,” Seppa said. Her landlord gives her a break on the rent, but she said it’s still a struggle.

Seppa, whose kids are either former or current foster children, said her “heart and stomach hit the floor” when she learned that construction of their home was being suspended.

But like the others, Seppa hasn’t given up hope.

“I’m hopeful that all of us and the community, and everyone that wants it to happen, can do what we can to make it happen,” she said.

Habitat, she said, owns the property already and just needs to figure out how to raise the money to begin construction.

“It’s just a matter of figuring out how to do it,” she said.

For information on how to help Habitat for Humanity, visit habitatsoco.org.

You can reach Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at 707-521-5213 or martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @pressreno.

