Burt Williams, founding winemaker of Williams Selyem Winery, dies at 79

Burt Williams, the founding winemaker of Williams Selyem Winery in Healdsburg who with his old-world techniques helped turn pinot noir into the Sonoma County’s most coveted wine varietal, died Thursday from complications from Parkinson’s disease. He was 79.

A self-taught winemaker, Williams made his first wine in 1964 at the age of 24 at his house in Forestville. Relying on winemaking books, he learned of old-world procedures that he implemented when he started the winery with Ed Selyem in 1979. For example, Williams used old stainless-steel dairy tanks for fermenting, a tradition the winery still continues.

“I had no big plan. I wanted to buy grapes and turn them into good wine. We weren’t trying to conquer the world or make millions of dollars,” he once said in an interview with The Prince of Pinot newsletter.

The two gained fame by winning the top prize for red wine at the 1987 California State Fair, which helped establish Sonoma County pinot noir as some of the best in the world.

In 1992, he quit his day job to focus solely on the winery. The two sold the winery to John Dyson and his wife, Kathe, in 1998 for $9.5 million.

