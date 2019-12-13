Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Nov. 3
One hundred and ten single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Nov. 3 ranging in price from $57,000 to $2.9 million.
Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 1400 Sobre Vista Drive in Sonoma which sold for $2,879,500 on Nov. 6. This three-bedroom, four-bathroom, 5,890 square foot residence featured 17th Century French monastery doors, an 8-foot Portuguese limestone fireplace, granite countertops, a marble master bath, Petanque court and garage space for six vehicles.
See what homes are selling for near you.
Bodega Bay
180 Surfbird Court, $853,500
21119 Heron Drive, $1,100,000
Camp Meeker
44 Mission St., $410,000
Cazadero
4 Tower Road, $460,000
Cloverdale
104 Syrah Court, $575,000
27150 Chrome Iron Road, $725,000
Cotati
455 W. Sierra Ave., $539,000
8546 Larch Ave., $549,500
Forestville
10992 Ogburn Lane, $400,000
Geyserville
23550 Vineyard Road, $1,762,500
Glen Ellen
2010 Morningside Mountain, $2,100,000
Guerneville
16514 Armstrong Woods Road, $57,000
15190 Rio Nido Road, $62,000
16493 Rio Nido Road, $410,000
14230 McLane Ave., $460,000
16635 Center Way, $512,000
Healdsburg
313 Mountain View Drive, $585,000
1672 Canyon Run, $686,000
229 Monte Vista Ave., $750,000
610 Coghlan Road, $1,000,000
Kenwood
9410 Frederica Ave., $745,000
Monte Rio
21482 Starrett Hill Drive, $240,000
Occidental
3973 Joy Road, $925,000
Petaluma
1 Ramona Court, $282,000
2166 St. Augustine Circle, $285,000
1475 Capri Ave., $580,000
1946 Bristol St., $595,000
11 Graylawn Ave., $642,000
260 Banff Way, $679,000
2021 Sultana Drive, $695,000
19 Jason Court, $700,000
1726 Southgate Drive, $770,000
1650 Sequoia Drive, $800,000
981 Phillips Ave., $860,000
1802 Adobe Road, $1,415,000
Rohnert Park
6095 Dubarry Court, $212,500
1250 Eleanor Ave., $513,000
572 N. Lydia Court, $525,000
7882 Burton Ave., $535,000
4472 Hillview Way, $550,000
7454 Mercedes Way, $588,500
5328 Kirby Place, $625,000
1066 Holly Ave., $645,000
Santa Rosa
2001 Camino Del Prado, $140,000
1684 Jessica Place, $145,000
2700 Arbor Grove Lane, $286,000
715 Santa Ana Drive, $350,000
5316 Gold Drive, $400,000
1750 Donner Drive, $430,000
1501 Hearn Ave., $495,000
3104 Terrimay Lane, $525,000
212 Shortt Road, $532,500
5655 Saint Helena Road, $550,000
1933 Verbena Drive, $550,000
3215 Canyon Creek Lane, $560,000
36 Larkfield Drive, $562,000
2446 W. College Ave., $565,000
3914 Little Rock Ave., $565,000
3322 Canyonlands Ave., $570,000
1003 Crest Drive, $575,000
221 Kittery Point, $595,000
2120 Floral Way, $600,000
508 Sonoma Ave., $600,000
806 Wright St., $600,000
3469 Walnut Grove St., $610,000
311 Oak Leaf Circle, $660,000
2346 Moonlight Way, $675,000
1864 Hearn Ave., $680,000
949 Brunello Drive, $697,000
4049 Chico Ave., $700,000
6567 St. Helena Road, $700,000
3364 Andy Way, $700,000
6521 Stone Bridge Road, $729,000
2361 Red Oak Drive, $730,000
97 Eton Court, $735,000
2916 Magowan Drive, $745,000
4716 Venti Lane, $746,000
3549 Heimbucher Way, $789,000
2929 Jason Drive, $910,000
4400 Petaluma Hill Road, $935,000
4000 Saddlerock Court, $960,000
5898 Sailing Hawk Ave., $965,000
5858 Sailing Hawk Ave., $1,010,000
5397 Faught Road, $1,050,000
1593 Mystic Point Place, $1,175,000
Sebastopol
985 Bloomfield Road, $705,000
909 Midpine Way, $777,000
1453 Big Plum Drive, $850,000
627 Sexton Road, $1,175,000
4400 Vine Hill Road, $1,358,000
4845 Vine Hill Road, $1,700,000
Sonoma
18809 Jami Lee Lane, $618,000
530 Mariano Drive, $700,000
325 Patten St., $1,475,000
814 Country Club Drive, $1,650,000
16751 Estrella Drive, $1,687,000
1400 Sobre Vista Drive, $2,879,500
The Sea Ranch
35451 Timber Ridge Road, $785,000
163 Wild Moor Reach, $930,000
Windsor
398 Decanter Circle, $70,000
153 Espana Way, $227,500
924 Dorothea Court, $555,000
9553 Jessica Drive, $610,000
8405 Old Oak Road, $650,000
245 Maili Court, $800,000
1789 Reiman Lane, $805,000
7431 10th Hole Drive, $832,000
560 Pistachio Place, $1,070,000
9489 Vinecrest Road, $1,150,000
1443 Woody Creek Lane, $1,350,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter