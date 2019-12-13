Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Nov. 3

One hundred and ten single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Nov. 3 ranging in price from $57,000 to $2.9 million.

Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 1400 Sobre Vista Drive in Sonoma which sold for $2,879,500 on Nov. 6. This three-bedroom, four-bathroom, 5,890 square foot residence featured 17th Century French monastery doors, an 8-foot Portuguese limestone fireplace, granite countertops, a marble master bath, Petanque court and garage space for six vehicles.

Bodega Bay

180 Surfbird Court, $853,500

21119 Heron Drive, $1,100,000

Camp Meeker

44 Mission St., $410,000

Cazadero

4 Tower Road, $460,000

Cloverdale

104 Syrah Court, $575,000

27150 Chrome Iron Road, $725,000

Cotati

455 W. Sierra Ave., $539,000

8546 Larch Ave., $549,500

Forestville

10992 Ogburn Lane, $400,000

Geyserville

23550 Vineyard Road, $1,762,500

Glen Ellen

2010 Morningside Mountain, $2,100,000

Guerneville

16514 Armstrong Woods Road, $57,000

15190 Rio Nido Road, $62,000

16493 Rio Nido Road, $410,000

14230 McLane Ave., $460,000

16635 Center Way, $512,000

Healdsburg

313 Mountain View Drive, $585,000

1672 Canyon Run, $686,000

229 Monte Vista Ave., $750,000

610 Coghlan Road, $1,000,000

Kenwood

9410 Frederica Ave., $745,000

Monte Rio

21482 Starrett Hill Drive, $240,000

Occidental

3973 Joy Road, $925,000

Petaluma

1 Ramona Court, $282,000

2166 St. Augustine Circle, $285,000

1475 Capri Ave., $580,000

1946 Bristol St., $595,000

11 Graylawn Ave., $642,000

260 Banff Way, $679,000

2021 Sultana Drive, $695,000

19 Jason Court, $700,000

1726 Southgate Drive, $770,000

1650 Sequoia Drive, $800,000

981 Phillips Ave., $860,000

1802 Adobe Road, $1,415,000

Rohnert Park

6095 Dubarry Court, $212,500

1250 Eleanor Ave., $513,000

572 N. Lydia Court, $525,000

7882 Burton Ave., $535,000

4472 Hillview Way, $550,000

7454 Mercedes Way, $588,500

5328 Kirby Place, $625,000

1066 Holly Ave., $645,000

Santa Rosa

2001 Camino Del Prado, $140,000

1684 Jessica Place, $145,000

2700 Arbor Grove Lane, $286,000

715 Santa Ana Drive, $350,000

5316 Gold Drive, $400,000

1750 Donner Drive, $430,000

1501 Hearn Ave., $495,000

3104 Terrimay Lane, $525,000

212 Shortt Road, $532,500

5655 Saint Helena Road, $550,000

1933 Verbena Drive, $550,000

3215 Canyon Creek Lane, $560,000

36 Larkfield Drive, $562,000

2446 W. College Ave., $565,000

3914 Little Rock Ave., $565,000

3322 Canyonlands Ave., $570,000

1003 Crest Drive, $575,000

221 Kittery Point, $595,000

2120 Floral Way, $600,000

508 Sonoma Ave., $600,000

806 Wright St., $600,000

3469 Walnut Grove St., $610,000

311 Oak Leaf Circle, $660,000

2346 Moonlight Way, $675,000

1864 Hearn Ave., $680,000

949 Brunello Drive, $697,000

4049 Chico Ave., $700,000

6567 St. Helena Road, $700,000

3364 Andy Way, $700,000

6521 Stone Bridge Road, $729,000

2361 Red Oak Drive, $730,000

97 Eton Court, $735,000

2916 Magowan Drive, $745,000

4716 Venti Lane, $746,000

3549 Heimbucher Way, $789,000

2929 Jason Drive, $910,000

4400 Petaluma Hill Road, $935,000

4000 Saddlerock Court, $960,000

5898 Sailing Hawk Ave., $965,000

5858 Sailing Hawk Ave., $1,010,000

5397 Faught Road, $1,050,000

1593 Mystic Point Place, $1,175,000

Sebastopol

985 Bloomfield Road, $705,000

909 Midpine Way, $777,000

1453 Big Plum Drive, $850,000

627 Sexton Road, $1,175,000

4400 Vine Hill Road, $1,358,000

4845 Vine Hill Road, $1,700,000

Sonoma

18809 Jami Lee Lane, $618,000

530 Mariano Drive, $700,000

325 Patten St., $1,475,000

814 Country Club Drive, $1,650,000

16751 Estrella Drive, $1,687,000

1400 Sobre Vista Drive, $2,879,500

The Sea Ranch

35451 Timber Ridge Road, $785,000

163 Wild Moor Reach, $930,000

Windsor

398 Decanter Circle, $70,000

153 Espana Way, $227,500

924 Dorothea Court, $555,000

9553 Jessica Drive, $610,000

8405 Old Oak Road, $650,000

245 Maili Court, $800,000

1789 Reiman Lane, $805,000

7431 10th Hole Drive, $832,000

560 Pistachio Place, $1,070,000

9489 Vinecrest Road, $1,150,000

1443 Woody Creek Lane, $1,350,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter