Winners of the 2019 Emerald Cup - the whole list

The Emerald Cup, which took place last weekend, has released the whole list of winners for 2019. To see the other finalists in each category go here.

CBD:

Topicals: "Deep Soak" by Newell's Botanicals in Sacramento County

Edibles: "Tropical Mango Fruit Bites" by SolDaze in Stanislaus County

Tinctures: "Lady Benbow Full-Spectrum High CBD Tincture" by SG Scientific/Chemistry/Lady Sativa Farm in Alameda County

Concentrates: "Susie Q Live Budder" by Blessed Extracts in Yolo County

Carts: "Electric Jah Full-Spectrum Cart" by SC Scientific/Chemistry/Wildland Farm in Alameda County

Flowers: "Holy Crunch" by Phytologie in Alameda County

---

CBD-Hemp

Topicals: "CBD-Infused Body Oil Rose Geranium" Akashic Creations/DBA Om Wellness in Alameda County

---

Eco Consious: "Cannaster" by MMGreen Packaging Solutions in Santa Cruz County

---

Bob Snodgrass: "Slinger" by unknown

---

Edibles

Beverage: "Tinley High Horse Spicy Ginger & Lime Sparkling Tonic" by Vet's Leaf and Lakewood Libations in Riverside County

Savory: "All Natural Peanut Butter" by Zendo Edibles in Orange County

Sweet: "Cannabis-Infused Granola Clusters" by Atlas Edibles in Alameda County

Tincture: "Elderberry Elixir" by OM Edibles in Alameda County

Topicals: "Deep Down Athletic Balm" by Cosmic View in Marin County

---

Most Innovative: "SULA Breathable Cannabis" by Dispersa Labs in Alameda County

---

Solventless:

Personal Use: "Ice Cream Cake" by Brett Byrd in Mendocino County

Rosin: "Fruit Stripe Rosin" by Zenganic Inc./Kalya Extracts in Alameda County

---

Carts:

CO2: "Nectar - Ancient Lime" by Eel River Organics in Humboldt County

Distillates: "The Monarch - Sour Tangie" by Legion of Bloom/Ridge Top Botanicals in Sonoma County

Live Resin: "Lime Mojito Refined Live Resin Cartridge" by Raw Garden in Santa Barbara

---

BHO:

Solid: "Rainbow Driver" by Suprize Suprize/Sabertooth Farms in Humboldt County

Liquid: "Zkittles" by Terp Hogz/Humboldt Terp Council in Mendocino County

---

Ice Water Hash: "THC BOMB 104u Water Hash" by Papa's Select Grown/Humboldt Kine Farms in Humboldt County

---

Regenerative Farms Award:

Personal Use: "LA Kush Cake" by Paula Jobe-Hudgens in Nevada

Pre-Roll: "Mixed Light 'It's It'" by Talking Tree Farms in Humboldt County

Mixed Light: "Ice Cream Cake" by Josh D. in Santa Barbara County

Sun-Grown: "Ridgeline Runtz" by Ridgeline Farms in Humboldt County

For more information go here: