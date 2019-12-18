Winners of the 2019 Emerald Cup - the whole list
The Emerald Cup, which took place last weekend, has released the whole list of winners for 2019. To see the other finalists in each category go here.
CBD:
Topicals: "Deep Soak" by Newell's Botanicals in Sacramento County
Edibles: "Tropical Mango Fruit Bites" by SolDaze in Stanislaus County
Tinctures: "Lady Benbow Full-Spectrum High CBD Tincture" by SG Scientific/Chemistry/Lady Sativa Farm in Alameda County
Concentrates: "Susie Q Live Budder" by Blessed Extracts in Yolo County
Carts: "Electric Jah Full-Spectrum Cart" by SC Scientific/Chemistry/Wildland Farm in Alameda County
Flowers: "Holy Crunch" by Phytologie in Alameda County
---
CBD-Hemp
Topicals: "CBD-Infused Body Oil Rose Geranium" Akashic Creations/DBA Om Wellness in Alameda County
---
Eco Consious: "Cannaster" by MMGreen Packaging Solutions in Santa Cruz County
---
Bob Snodgrass: "Slinger" by unknown
---
Edibles
Beverage: "Tinley High Horse Spicy Ginger & Lime Sparkling Tonic" by Vet's Leaf and Lakewood Libations in Riverside County
Savory: "All Natural Peanut Butter" by Zendo Edibles in Orange County
Sweet: "Cannabis-Infused Granola Clusters" by Atlas Edibles in Alameda County
Tincture: "Elderberry Elixir" by OM Edibles in Alameda County
Topicals: "Deep Down Athletic Balm" by Cosmic View in Marin County
---
Most Innovative: "SULA Breathable Cannabis" by Dispersa Labs in Alameda County
---
Solventless:
Personal Use: "Ice Cream Cake" by Brett Byrd in Mendocino County
Rosin: "Fruit Stripe Rosin" by Zenganic Inc./Kalya Extracts in Alameda County
---
Carts:
CO2: "Nectar - Ancient Lime" by Eel River Organics in Humboldt County
Distillates: "The Monarch - Sour Tangie" by Legion of Bloom/Ridge Top Botanicals in Sonoma County
Live Resin: "Lime Mojito Refined Live Resin Cartridge" by Raw Garden in Santa Barbara
---
BHO:
Solid: "Rainbow Driver" by Suprize Suprize/Sabertooth Farms in Humboldt County
Liquid: "Zkittles" by Terp Hogz/Humboldt Terp Council in Mendocino County
---
Ice Water Hash: "THC BOMB 104u Water Hash" by Papa's Select Grown/Humboldt Kine Farms in Humboldt County
---
Regenerative Farms Award:
Personal Use: "LA Kush Cake" by Paula Jobe-Hudgens in Nevada
Pre-Roll: "Mixed Light 'It's It'" by Talking Tree Farms in Humboldt County
Mixed Light: "Ice Cream Cake" by Josh D. in Santa Barbara County
Sun-Grown: "Ridgeline Runtz" by Ridgeline Farms in Humboldt County
