Winners of the 2019 Emerald Cup - the whole list

KASEY WILLIAMS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 17, 2019, 5:13PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The Emerald Cup, which took place last weekend, has released the whole list of winners for 2019. To see the other finalists in each category go here.

CBD:

Topicals: "Deep Soak" by Newell's Botanicals in Sacramento County

Edibles: "Tropical Mango Fruit Bites" by SolDaze in Stanislaus County

Tinctures: "Lady Benbow Full-Spectrum High CBD Tincture" by SG Scientific/Chemistry/Lady Sativa Farm in Alameda County

Concentrates: "Susie Q Live Budder" by Blessed Extracts in Yolo County

Carts: "Electric Jah Full-Spectrum Cart" by SC Scientific/Chemistry/Wildland Farm in Alameda County

Flowers: "Holy Crunch" by Phytologie in Alameda County

---

CBD-Hemp

Topicals: "CBD-Infused Body Oil Rose Geranium" Akashic Creations/DBA Om Wellness in Alameda County

---

Eco Consious: "Cannaster" by MMGreen Packaging Solutions in Santa Cruz County

---

Bob Snodgrass: "Slinger" by unknown

---

Edibles

Beverage: "Tinley High Horse Spicy Ginger & Lime Sparkling Tonic" by Vet's Leaf and Lakewood Libations in Riverside County

Savory: "All Natural Peanut Butter" by Zendo Edibles in Orange County

Sweet: "Cannabis-Infused Granola Clusters" by Atlas Edibles in Alameda County

Tincture: "Elderberry Elixir" by OM Edibles in Alameda County

Topicals: "Deep Down Athletic Balm" by Cosmic View in Marin County

---

Most Innovative: "SULA Breathable Cannabis" by Dispersa Labs in Alameda County

---

Solventless:

Personal Use: "Ice Cream Cake" by Brett Byrd in Mendocino County

Rosin: "Fruit Stripe Rosin" by Zenganic Inc./Kalya Extracts in Alameda County

---

Carts:

CO2: "Nectar - Ancient Lime" by Eel River Organics in Humboldt County

Distillates: "The Monarch - Sour Tangie" by Legion of Bloom/Ridge Top Botanicals in Sonoma County

Live Resin: "Lime Mojito Refined Live Resin Cartridge" by Raw Garden in Santa Barbara

---

BHO:

Solid: "Rainbow Driver" by Suprize Suprize/Sabertooth Farms in Humboldt County

Liquid: "Zkittles" by Terp Hogz/Humboldt Terp Council in Mendocino County

---

Ice Water Hash: "THC BOMB 104u Water Hash" by Papa's Select Grown/Humboldt Kine Farms in Humboldt County

---

Regenerative Farms Award:

Personal Use: "LA Kush Cake" by Paula Jobe-Hudgens in Nevada

Pre-Roll: "Mixed Light 'It's It'" by Talking Tree Farms in Humboldt County

Mixed Light: "Ice Cream Cake" by Josh D. in Santa Barbara County

Sun-Grown: "Ridgeline Runtz" by Ridgeline Farms in Humboldt County

