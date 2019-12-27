Sonoma County business and economic leaders offer their outlook for 2020

A fierce wildfire and a historic flood delivered two hard punches to the Sonoma County economy this year.

After weathering those blows, business and community leaders head into 2020 with the ill effects of prolonged low unemployment and the region’s well-documented housing affordability crunch as their stiffest challenges.

Still, the local economy is expected to continue slow and steady growth next year. Any improvements in the housing sector, the pool of area skilled workers or wine prices would provide an extra economic boost.

The Press Democrat asked a cross-section of county economic, business, health care and nonprofit leaders for their outlook on 2020. Their answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Robert Eyler, Sonoma State University economics professor

Q: What’s the economic outlook for Sonoma County in 2020?

A: The outlook will follow generally that of the state, which is good but not great. The economy at national and state levels is slowing, and the county is likely to feel some part of that. Local economic performance next year rests on how wine prices stabilize, how tourism stabilizes and grows and how construction continues to move forward.

The question is: Will we continue to build beyond the housing needed to replace homes lost in the 2017 North Bay fires? Right now, we’re still in a rebuild stage, filling in what was lost in 2017. The hope is that low interest rates will continue to push more construction demand. If it does, that will help grow the county’s economy a little faster. We might see a little more growth than the state average, but not much more.

Q: How will the local economy adapt to perennial wildfires threatening densely populated areas and PG&E power shut-offs?

A: From a residential standpoint, the frequent power shut-offs sound totally psychotic. But from an economic standpoint, businesses will start to plan for it. They’re going to start putting together a contingency plan to deal with time they’re down. When they know a shutdown is coming, they may take a forced vacation. Parallel to that might be consumer consumption you might not otherwise see. You might purchase a generator or you might buy a propane driven barbecue. People might buy a whole home battery system. It could be weird consumption patterns that act like a stimulus for the economy. But for the folks that lose food, lose other perishables, such as medicine, it’s a tax. That kind of tax is regressive, so it hurts lower income people more.

Naomi Fuchs, chief executive officer, Santa Rosa Community Health

Q: What are one or two of the biggest health care issues facing the county in 2020?

A: The increased number of people with mental health issues and homelessness is challenging our county’s resources to provide services for all those who need care. These are the most vulnerable in our community and we need to find better, more coordinated and more robust ways to respond. In addition, the current political climate, which has created an atmosphere of fear for many, is preventing some people from seeking the help they need, deserve, and are entitled to.

Q: As we head into an election year, what are the concerns of local health care leaders?