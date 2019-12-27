Subscribe

Sonoma County business and economic leaders offer their outlook for 2020

MARTIN ESPINOZA AND BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 27, 2019, 12:37PM

A fierce wildfire and a historic flood delivered two hard punches to the Sonoma County economy this year.

After weathering those blows, business and community leaders head into 2020 with the ill effects of prolonged low unemployment and the region’s well-documented housing affordability crunch as their stiffest challenges.

Still, the local economy is expected to continue slow and steady growth next year. Any improvements in the housing sector, the pool of area skilled workers or wine prices would provide an extra economic boost.

The Press Democrat asked a cross-section of county economic, business, health care and nonprofit leaders for their outlook on 2020. Their answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.

Robert Eyler, Sonoma State University economics professor

Q: What’s the economic outlook for Sonoma County in 2020?

A: The outlook will follow generally that of the state, which is good but not great. The economy at national and state levels is slowing, and the county is likely to feel some part of that. Local economic performance next year rests on how wine prices stabilize, how tourism stabilizes and grows and how construction continues to move forward.

The question is: Will we continue to build beyond the housing needed to replace homes lost in the 2017 North Bay fires? Right now, we’re still in a rebuild stage, filling in what was lost in 2017. The hope is that low interest rates will continue to push more construction demand. If it does, that will help grow the county’s economy a little faster. We might see a little more growth than the state average, but not much more.

Q: How will the local economy adapt to perennial wildfires threatening densely populated areas and PG&E power shut-offs?

A: From a residential standpoint, the frequent power shut-offs sound totally psychotic. But from an economic standpoint, businesses will start to plan for it. They’re going to start putting together a contingency plan to deal with time they’re down. When they know a shutdown is coming, they may take a forced vacation. Parallel to that might be consumer consumption you might not otherwise see. You might purchase a generator or you might buy a propane driven barbecue. People might buy a whole home battery system. It could be weird consumption patterns that act like a stimulus for the economy. But for the folks that lose food, lose other perishables, such as medicine, it’s a tax. That kind of tax is regressive, so it hurts lower income people more.

Naomi Fuchs, chief executive officer, Santa Rosa Community Health

Q: What are one or two of the biggest health care issues facing the county in 2020?

A: The increased number of people with mental health issues and homelessness is challenging our county’s resources to provide services for all those who need care. These are the most vulnerable in our community and we need to find better, more coordinated and more robust ways to respond. In addition, the current political climate, which has created an atmosphere of fear for many, is preventing some people from seeking the help they need, deserve, and are entitled to.

Q: As we head into an election year, what are the concerns of local health care leaders?

A: We have made tremendous progress in providing health coverage for all people through the Affordable Care Act. We need to build on this success to expand coverage, reduce costs and make health care accessible to everyone. It would be a disaster for hospitals, emergency services, and health centers — as well as the health of everyone in our community — if we lose ground on ensuring that everyone has the opportunity for a full and healthy life.

Brad Calkins, executive director, Visit Santa Rosa

Q: What is the tourism outlook for 2020 for Santa Rosa and have you seen any effects from tourists not coming here as a result of the recent wildfires and power outages?

A: For 2020, the outlook is good. I don’t see a drop in overall tourism next year in Santa Rosa. What I do see is a slower growth than in the past. From 2011 to 2017, we saw double-digit growth each year. While to some businesses, slowing of growth from double digits to about 1.5% to 3% next year means a decrease, I disagree. We will still see positive tourism revenues next year and a slight increase from 2019.

Q: What is the biggest challenge that those in the local tourism sector face?

A: The two biggest challenges are changing the perception that visitors have of Santa Rosa and Sonoma County and changing how some of our own businesses talk about them. The perception potential visitors have is different than the reality. For example, they saw the image of Soda Rock Winery burning in the Kincade fire played over and over, so their perception is that a lot of wineries were destroyed when the reality is that we have over 425-plus wineries that were not affected by that fire.

Onita Pellegrini, CEO, Petaluma Area Chamber of Commerce

Q: What is the biggest challenge you hear from your chamber members?

A: Finding and retaining talent is one of the biggest challenges. Unemployment is at an all-time low. The service industry is especially concerned with the rise in minimum wage and how it will affect their ability to do business. We have an aging community and need to find ways to train and keep our youth in jobs here, while helping our seniors age in place. Housing and a higher cost-of-living is a challenge for our working families.

Q: How much will the widening of Highway 101 to the Marin County line and the SMART train extension to Larkspur help commuters and tourists? What more needs to be done?

A: What Petaluma needs from my perspective is to finish the widening of Highway101 through Petaluma and provide another cross-town connector. Traffic movement through Petaluma can be problematic. Offering an alternative way to get across town will provide some necessary relief to city streets. The extension of the SMART line to Larkspur is a needed accomplishment. Both commuters and tourists will benefit greatly from this addition. Walking just two blocks from the SMART downtown train station, you will find yourself in a riverfront town of 1870s that has preserved it historical buildings while adding a walkable shopping district with a joyful abundance of restaurants.

Micheal Haney, executive director, Sonoma County Vintners

Q: What are the biggest challenges the local wine industry faces going into 2020?

A: Foreign governments subsidizing their wine industries. The proliferation of other beverages and products for consumers to explore. We also will see the continuation of some of the challenges and opportunities we have faced in 2019 — access to adequate workforce and affordable housing for our wine community workforce as well as our county as a whole. With the consolidation of wine wholesalers across the United States, local wineries face challenges in securing wholesale distribution. Thus, permitting for winery business activities must be addressed for our wineries to be able to sell directly to consumers and survive.

Q: The county Board of Supervisors intends to write new regulations for winery tourism in 2020. What is your biggest concern as the process goes forward?

A: Sonoma County Vintners is enthusiastic about working with county officials, neighbors and our wine community to ensure we continue to welcome visitors to our beautiful backyard and assist them in having a memorable and wonderful experience. It is our hope any new proposals are developed by working with and gaining feedback from our local wine and small business communities, as well as neighbors, to drive visitors to engage with our wineries and local businesses. Together we can support our generations of farmers, grape growers, restaurants, business owners and wineries, and as a result show visitors the true heart, soul and beauty of Sonoma County.

Sheba Person-Whitley, executive director, Sonoma County Economic Development Board

Q: What is the primary focus of the Economic Development Board heading into 2020?

A: We will continue to focus on initiatives such as business assistance, startup services, talent attraction and our signature events. The board also will look forward to continue finding ways to support businesses as they focus on disaster preparedness, recovery and economic resiliency. We have already created a business recovery toolkit and will continue collaborating with other economic development professionals throughout the region to identify additional resources available for businesses.

Q: What is the top concern among business leaders in Sonoma County?

A: Talent attraction and retention continue to be an ongoing concern for many business leaders in Sonoma County. We have created a talent alignment council to help address talent attraction and retention. Our goal is to understand why recent college graduates from Sonoma County leave the area — to say that cost-of-living alone is the root cause is likely an oversimplification — and what steps can be taken to ensure Sonoma County is making concerted efforts to retain its college graduates and skilled workers. While unemployment in the county is historically low, there are still employment gaps within our local industries. Our efforts moving forward are to investigate and identify creative solutions to help alleviate those employment gaps.

David and Erika Rendino, co-owners, Re/Max Marketplace in Cotati

Q: What do you expect to happen in real estate in 2020? Will housing prices here go up or down?

A: Over the last two years, different segments of the county market have performed better than others. Generally speaking, the types of properties that spiked the most after the 2017 fires corrected the most. While it has felt like a roller coaster over the last two years, the market for Sonoma County residential sales only has declined by 4.9% for the two-year period ending November 2019.

Right now we have 2.7 months of inventory of single-family homes for sale in the county. While this is higher than recent years, it is indicative of balanced market conditions.

Q: Do you expect housing construction to meet or lag current demand? How will that affect home prices in 2020?

A: In our industry, predictability is king. We do not like to see large spikes or declines. While we try to not view the market with rose-colored glasses, we are going to go out on a limb and predict 2020 will bring the most balanced market conditions in a decade. This means that qualified buyers across the spectrum will find suitable opportunities to buy homes, while reasonable sellers will have enough buyers to sell their properties to.

Todd Sheffield, CEO, Community First Credit Union

Q: What is your economic outlook in the North Bay for 2020?

A: We are bullish on the coming year. We will end 2019 with 13% growth in our loan portfolio. We’re planning for 2020 to be the same or even a bit better.

Q: Community First does a tremendous amount of automobile loans. What do you see in that market in the next year?

A: We’re the second-largest auto lender in terms of contracts in Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake counties, so we keep a close eye on vehicle sales. Looks like we will close 2019 with a decrease of 2.7% for total sales in Sonoma County. Mendocino and Lake counties have been flat over the last two years. The levels remain strong and about twice the rate of vehicle sales back in the recession; we see that continuing for 2020.

Q: What are the issues hindering more development in Mendocino and Lake counties?

A: The median home price varies dramatically between the different counties we serve. However, the issues remain the same — shortage of affordable housing, the steep cost of new construction and some public opposition to new developments that slow down the process.

