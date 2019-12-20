Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Nov. 10

Eighty-three single family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Nov. 10 ranging in price from $175,000 to $3.5 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 4528 Langner Ave. in Santa Rosa which sold for $3,500,000 on Nov. 15. This rural property featured a small farmhouse and several outbuildings on a five-acre lot. The home is right across the street from the Graton Resort and Casino which likely affected its high retail price.

Cloverdale

96 Tarman Drive, $449,000

11 Hillside Court, $619,500

304 Laurel Court, $639,000

Cotati

27 Ryan Lane, $490,000

8498 Lasalle Ave., $550,000

289 Eagle Drive, $715,000

113 Cervantes Court, $1,088,000

Guerneville

14275 Mill Court, $450,000

Healdsburg

719 Center St., $550,000

780 Rose Lane, $592,000

325 First St., $810,000

2687 N. Fitch Mountain Road, $1,037,000

Kenwood

1480 Lawndale Road, $2,100,000

Occidental

16855 Taylor Lane, $1,375,000

Petaluma

312 S McDowell Blvd., $445,000

1025 Wren Drive, $520,000

115 Glendon Way, $580,000

1165 Brighton View Circle, $598,000

9 Hill Drive, $600,000

137 Penrod Drive, $601,000

104 Fair St., $625,000

1515 Skillman Lane, $635,000

509 Seventh St., $700,000

1637 Madeira Circle, $702,000

348 Smith Drive, $710,000

632 Cascade Court, $720,000

815 McKillop Court, $725,000

1842 Sophia Circle, $777,000

507 Eighth St., $910,000

Rohnert Park

7548 Adrian Drive, $504,000

6374 San Simeon Drive, $573,000

Santa Rosa

1425 Lorraine Way, $175,000

5381 Wilshire Drive, $280,000

1046 San Domingo Drive, $429,000

1015 Colorado Blvd., $435,000

240 Felicidad Court, $475,000

2446 Darla Drive, $480,000

831 Link Lane, $490,000

452 Oak Brook Lane, $502,000

612 McMaster Lane, $515,000

1862 Guadalajara Court, $528,500

5032 McCloskey Court, $535,000

835 Fresno Ave., $542,500

2310 Holly Creek Drive, $545,000

2927 Hardies Lane, $550,000

2625 Barndance Lane, $555,000

665 Camino Court, $567,000

1854 Gabriel Court, $585,000

2901 W. Creek Lane, $585,000

711 Pacific Ave., $585,000

802 Spencer Ave., $589,000

630 Athena Place, $590,000

2011 Autumn Walk Drive, $590,500

2448 W. College Ave., $600,000

341 La Crosse Ave., $607,000

212 Alderbrook Drive, $615,000

5373 Gold Drive, $620,000

534 A St., $620,000

545 Todd Road, $650,000

4040 Rainier Ave., $660,000

369 Singing Brook Circle, $675,000

3746 Oregon Drive, $680,000

2134 Chokeberry Court, $680,000

2319 Northwood Drive, $689,000

1656 Chapman Way, $720,000

2413 Rancho Cabeza Drive, $739,000

2520 Barona Place, $775,000

2537 Barley Lane, $805,000

2542 Barley Lane, $826,500

2507 Estery Lane, $869,500

1150 Irwin Lane, $870,000

630 Hunter Lane, $1,149,000

3023 Santa Margarita Court, $1,310,000

3510 Ridgeview Drive, $1,406,000

4729 Muirfield Court, $1,675,000

4528 Langner Ave., $3,500,000

Sebastopol

4413 Bartleson Road, $849,000

941 Midpine Way, $1,200,000

Sonoma

3105 Wood Valley Road, $1,300,000

483 E. Napa St., $2,260,000

Windsor

546 Bluebird Drive, $425,000

604 Strech Lane, $585,000

5824 Mathilde Drive, $693,000

