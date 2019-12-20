Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Nov. 10
Eighty-three single family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Nov. 10 ranging in price from $175,000 to $3.5 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 4528 Langner Ave. in Santa Rosa which sold for $3,500,000 on Nov. 15. This rural property featured a small farmhouse and several outbuildings on a five-acre lot. The home is right across the street from the Graton Resort and Casino which likely affected its high retail price.
See what homes are selling for near you.
Cloverdale
96 Tarman Drive, $449,000
11 Hillside Court, $619,500
304 Laurel Court, $639,000
Cotati
27 Ryan Lane, $490,000
8498 Lasalle Ave., $550,000
289 Eagle Drive, $715,000
113 Cervantes Court, $1,088,000
Guerneville
14275 Mill Court, $450,000
Healdsburg
719 Center St., $550,000
780 Rose Lane, $592,000
325 First St., $810,000
2687 N. Fitch Mountain Road, $1,037,000
Kenwood
1480 Lawndale Road, $2,100,000
Occidental
16855 Taylor Lane, $1,375,000
Petaluma
312 S McDowell Blvd., $445,000
1025 Wren Drive, $520,000
115 Glendon Way, $580,000
1165 Brighton View Circle, $598,000
9 Hill Drive, $600,000
137 Penrod Drive, $601,000
104 Fair St., $625,000
1515 Skillman Lane, $635,000
509 Seventh St., $700,000
1637 Madeira Circle, $702,000
348 Smith Drive, $710,000
632 Cascade Court, $720,000
815 McKillop Court, $725,000
1842 Sophia Circle, $777,000
507 Eighth St., $910,000
Rohnert Park
7548 Adrian Drive, $504,000
6374 San Simeon Drive, $573,000
Santa Rosa
1425 Lorraine Way, $175,000
5381 Wilshire Drive, $280,000
1046 San Domingo Drive, $429,000
1015 Colorado Blvd., $435,000
240 Felicidad Court, $475,000
2446 Darla Drive, $480,000
831 Link Lane, $490,000
452 Oak Brook Lane, $502,000
612 McMaster Lane, $515,000
1862 Guadalajara Court, $528,500
5032 McCloskey Court, $535,000
835 Fresno Ave., $542,500
2310 Holly Creek Drive, $545,000
2927 Hardies Lane, $550,000
2625 Barndance Lane, $555,000
665 Camino Court, $567,000
1854 Gabriel Court, $585,000
2901 W. Creek Lane, $585,000
711 Pacific Ave., $585,000
802 Spencer Ave., $589,000
630 Athena Place, $590,000
2011 Autumn Walk Drive, $590,500
2448 W. College Ave., $600,000
341 La Crosse Ave., $607,000
212 Alderbrook Drive, $615,000
5373 Gold Drive, $620,000
534 A St., $620,000
545 Todd Road, $650,000
4040 Rainier Ave., $660,000
369 Singing Brook Circle, $675,000
3746 Oregon Drive, $680,000
2134 Chokeberry Court, $680,000
2319 Northwood Drive, $689,000
1656 Chapman Way, $720,000
2413 Rancho Cabeza Drive, $739,000
2520 Barona Place, $775,000
2537 Barley Lane, $805,000
2542 Barley Lane, $826,500
2507 Estery Lane, $869,500
1150 Irwin Lane, $870,000
630 Hunter Lane, $1,149,000
3023 Santa Margarita Court, $1,310,000
3510 Ridgeview Drive, $1,406,000
4729 Muirfield Court, $1,675,000
4528 Langner Ave., $3,500,000
Sebastopol
4413 Bartleson Road, $849,000
941 Midpine Way, $1,200,000
Sonoma
3105 Wood Valley Road, $1,300,000
483 E. Napa St., $2,260,000
Windsor
546 Bluebird Drive, $425,000
604 Strech Lane, $585,000
5824 Mathilde Drive, $693,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter