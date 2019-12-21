Subscribe

Napa wine caves take center stage in the Democratic presidential debate

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
December 20, 2019, 7:11PM
In Wine Country, they date back more than 150 years. Most are cold and damp, with dim lighting. They are officially classified as production facilities, though some have been repurposed to welcome guests and host intimate dinners.

And now wine caves have a new role — serving as the flash point in the battle over income inequality and political influence within the Democratic presidential field, where attacks have grown more barbed as the first primary contest as Iowa draws near.

Wine caves were thrust onto the national stage and even became a trending hashtag on social media Thursday night during the Democratic debate, when Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren attacked South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg over a fundraiser at a Napa Valley winery.

Longtime Democratic Party donors Kathryn and Craig Hall hosted the event Sunday night at their Rutherford winery, welcoming up to 200 people at a reception beforehand. Among the guests was Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena.

But what triggered the controversy was the smaller dinner held in the wine cave at the Hall Wines estate, where guests included Julia Jackson of Jackson Family Wines. Donors who gave $2,800 per person had access to the dinner, but the sole media pool reporter covering the event, KSRO senior producer Mike DeWald, was not allowed to attend that portion. It was held in the cellar space that featured a chandelier adorned with 1,500 Swarovski crystals and a onyx table that reflected the fine-tuned lighting. An Associated Press story on the dinner boasted that the winery sells bottles for as much as $900.

“Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States,” Warren told the audience Thursday during the debate at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

Buttigieg returned fire, noting that Warren’s presidential campaign included funds from her Senate account that had money from big-ticket fundraisers she now denounces. “If you can’t say no to a donor, then you have no business running for office in the first place,” he said.

But the millennial mayor’s rivals piled on. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said she has “never even been to a wine cave. I’ve been to the wind cave in South Dakota, which I suggest you go to.”

In the aftermath, California politicians criticized Warren’s attack. “It was a cheap shot,” Thompson said Friday in an interview. Thompson, who grows grapes in Lake County and has been the fiercest defender of the wine industry in Congress, once worked in the wine caves at Beringer Vineyards when he served as maintenance supervisor at the winery.

Thompson came at the request of the Halls even though he has not endorsed a candidate. He noted that Buttigieg did not eat or drink during the dinner and instead took questions for about an hour on policy issues.

Thompson said he came away impressed. “He’s a smart guy, energetic and insightful,” he said.

He also noted that “there were no $900 bottles of wine there.” The Hall family has three different labels and five tasting rooms in the Napa Valley, Sonoma and Healdsburg.

While there were some millionaires in the room, Thompson said there were also people of middle class means, including at least one who was a high school classmate. “I was surprised there were a lot of people at the event,” he said. “There were some who I grew up with.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom also was critical. “That cave has been used by Democrats all across the country for fundraisers. Probably 100 congressional representatives have benefited from the use of that,” Newsom told a reporter in the media room after the debate, which he attended.

The governor is founder of PlumpJack Group, which has four local winery properties. “I’m in the business, so I know that place well,” he said.

The legacy of wine caves dates back to Buena Vista Winery in Sonoma, founded in 1857. The property still has its original hand-dug caves, which are available to visit. Such caves are used to help wine age in wood barrels, keeping temperature and humidity at a constant level during the fermentation process, said Kevin Sea, coordinator of the wine studies program at Santa Rosa Junior College.

“If you control humidity, you control how much alcohol you will lose from the wine,” Sea said.

The use of wine caves has grown in popularity, with wineries across Sonoma County — including Benziger, Bella, Kunde and Rafanelli — using them for barrel storage. Wineries began using the caves to host dinners in the late 1980s and early 1990s, providing an attractive venue for vintners to showcase wine-and-food pairings, said Jean Arnold Sessions, a consultant to wineries who helped Hanzell Vineyards in Sonoma open its wine cave in 2004.

“The events in the wine cave started with education,” Sessions said. “It was like giving them the experience of Burgundy or Bordeaux.”

The one irony is that many of the wine caves are not temperature controlled, Sessions said, so they are typically not the most enjoyable dining experiences. “It’s cold and damp,” she said. “You can’t hear.”

You can reach Staff Writer Bill Swindell at 707-521-5223 or bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @BillSwindell.

