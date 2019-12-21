Napa wine caves take center stage in the Democratic presidential debate

In Wine Country, they date back more than 150 years. Most are cold and damp, with dim lighting. They are officially classified as production facilities, though some have been repurposed to welcome guests and host intimate dinners.

And now wine caves have a new role — serving as the flash point in the battle over income inequality and political influence within the Democratic presidential field, where attacks have grown more barbed as the first primary contest as Iowa draws near.

Wine caves were thrust onto the national stage and even became a trending hashtag on social media Thursday night during the Democratic debate, when Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren attacked South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg over a fundraiser at a Napa Valley winery.

Longtime Democratic Party donors Kathryn and Craig Hall hosted the event Sunday night at their Rutherford winery, welcoming up to 200 people at a reception beforehand. Among the guests was Rep. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena.

But what triggered the controversy was the smaller dinner held in the wine cave at the Hall Wines estate, where guests included Julia Jackson of Jackson Family Wines. Donors who gave $2,800 per person had access to the dinner, but the sole media pool reporter covering the event, KSRO senior producer Mike DeWald, was not allowed to attend that portion. It was held in the cellar space that featured a chandelier adorned with 1,500 Swarovski crystals and a onyx table that reflected the fine-tuned lighting. An Associated Press story on the dinner boasted that the winery sells bottles for as much as $900.

“Billionaires in wine caves should not pick the next president of the United States,” Warren told the audience Thursday during the debate at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles.

Buttigieg returned fire, noting that Warren’s presidential campaign included funds from her Senate account that had money from big-ticket fundraisers she now denounces. “If you can’t say no to a donor, then you have no business running for office in the first place,” he said.

But the millennial mayor’s rivals piled on. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar said she has “never even been to a wine cave. I’ve been to the wind cave in South Dakota, which I suggest you go to.”

In the aftermath, California politicians criticized Warren’s attack. “It was a cheap shot,” Thompson said Friday in an interview. Thompson, who grows grapes in Lake County and has been the fiercest defender of the wine industry in Congress, once worked in the wine caves at Beringer Vineyards when he served as maintenance supervisor at the winery.

Thompson came at the request of the Halls even though he has not endorsed a candidate. He noted that Buttigieg did not eat or drink during the dinner and instead took questions for about an hour on policy issues.

Thompson said he came away impressed. “He’s a smart guy, energetic and insightful,” he said.

He also noted that “there were no $900 bottles of wine there.” The Hall family has three different labels and five tasting rooms in the Napa Valley, Sonoma and Healdsburg.

While there were some millionaires in the room, Thompson said there were also people of middle class means, including at least one who was a high school classmate. “I was surprised there were a lot of people at the event,” he said. “There were some who I grew up with.”