Facebook, Twitter disable sprawling inauthentic operation that used AI to make fake faces

Facebook and Twitter on Friday disabled a global network of hundreds of fake accounts that pushed pro-Trump messages and covered its tracks using inauthentic photos generated with the aid of artificial intelligence.

The use of AI to trick social media companies, deceive unsuspecting users and essentially create people who do not exist marked a major, troubling new development, according to disinformation researchers, who expressed fresh alarm that such tactics could have implications for the 2020 presidential election.

The tech giants' takedown targeted the BL, a U.S.-based media company that Facebook linked to Epoch Media Group. The organization has criticized the Chinese government, and it has ties to the Falun Gong, a Chinese spiritual movement. It also has vociferously supported the reelection of President Trump.

The researchers with whom Facebook shared data about the BL and Epoch Media Group described the operation in a report as "a large-scale artificial amplification factory."

Facebook in particular said the BL was linked to hundreds of fake accounts spread across its services, which posted political messages at high frequencies, often in an attempt to direct traffic back to their websites. The social media companies signaled they did not take action because of the content of those posts, but rather the tactics deployed by those who engaged in them, such as the use of AI-generated images, which violated rules prohibiting spam, misrepresentation and coordinated inauthentic behavior.

Disinformation experts at Graphika and the Atlantic Council's Digital Forensic Research Lab - which were given access to Facebook data in advance of the takedown announced Friday - said it marked the "first time" they had seen "AI-generated pictures deployed at scale to generate a mass collection of fake profile pictures deployed in a social media campaign."

"The BL is now banned from Facebook," said Nathaniel Gleicher, the head of security policy at the company. "We are continuing to investigate all linked networks, and will take action as appropriate if we determine they are engaged in deceptive behavior."

On Facebook, the network it disabled encompassed more than 600 accounts, with dozens of pages and groups that purchased $9 million in ads. Roughly 55 million users on Facebook followed at least one of the pages tied to the operation, though the company did not specify how many of those people were based in the United States.

Twitter, for its part, confirmed it had suspended 700 accounts linked to that same network for violating "rules around platform manipulation - specifically fake accounts and spam." Google did not respond to a request for comment.

In response, Epoch Media Group's English-language edition publisher, Stephen Gregory, said in a statement the organization "has no connection with the website BL." Rather, he said the BL employs its former workers, and it is a publication of Epoch Times Vietnam, which "was no longer listed as part of Epoch Media Group" as of October 2018. "Epoch Media Group calls upon Facebook to withdraw its claim that Epoch Media Group has been involved in coordinated action with BL and to withdraw its claim that BL has been working on behalf of Epoch Media Group," Gregory said.

The removals announced Friday illustrate the fast-evolving, increasingly complicated task social media giants face in battling back viral falsehoods, fake accounts and other troublesome content on the Web. More malicious actors now seek to manipulate conversation online using new, sophisticated techniques just four years after Russian agents weaponized Facebook, Google and Twitter to undermine the 2016 presidential race.