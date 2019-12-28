Prisoner Wine Co. of Napa introducing Unshackled luxury brand

The Prisoner Wine Co. of Napa next month will introduce a luxury brand named Unshackled.

The winery will offer three different wines: a $30 red blend, a $30 cabernet sauvignon and $27 rose with grapes sourced from the Central and North Coasts. Constellation Brands Inc. bought Prisoner Wine from Huneeus Vintners three years ago for $285 million and has increased production in the premium market.

Piper Sonoma launches wine, packaging

Sonoma County sparkling wine producer Piper Sonoma has launched a new wine, as well as new packaging across its portfolio.

The company has a new Brut Reserve for $25 a bottle, made from a combination of pinot noir and charodnnay grapes. It will be available in limited qualities and is designed for the restaurant market.

In addition, the brand’s new front labels will feature the Bear Flag Monument, a California historical landmark located in the Sonoma Plaza. The design plays up the company’s ties to the area since it was one of the first sparkling houses in the region.

The winery is bullish on the sparkling wine market within California since bottles priced at $15 and above increased by 7% in volume and 7.5% in value over the last year.

Immigration bill passes U.S. House

The U.S. House of Representatives on Dec. 11 passed legislation that would overhaul the federal law regarding farmworkers, including the H2-A program, which allows wineries to hire foreign guest workers for vineyard jobs lasting up to 10 months.

The legislation, sponsored by Reps. Zoe Lofgren, D-California, and Dan Newhouse, R-Washington, would establish a process of earned legal residency for farmworkers in the United States. The new process would include 5-year renewable agriculture visas. Longtime workers who want to stay can earn a path to a green card by paying a $1,000 fine.

Under the bill, the H2-A program would be streamlined for employers and would offer better pay for workers. The bill also would establish a mandatory, nationwide E-Verify system for all agricultural employment.

