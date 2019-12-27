Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Nov. 17

Ninety-seven single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Nov. 17, ranging in price from $140,000 to $2.75 million.

Earning the highest price point for the seller this week was 15803 Norton Road in Healdsburg which sold for $2,750,000 on Nov. 18. This four bedroom, three bathroom, 2,459 square foot residence featured chef's kitchen, game room, pool, spa, multi-sport court, fire-pit, fruit trees and more.

Cazadero

31 Silvia Drive, $332,000

Cloverdale

116 St. Michael Court, $740,000

Cotati

8470 Larch Ave., $550,000

Forestville

10140 Canyon Road, $378,500

11694 Oak Road, $547,000

8787 Marianna Drive, $560,000

Guerneville

14477 Cherry St., $269,000

14461 Old Cazadero Road, $458,000

17480 Orchard Ave., $468,000

16768 Guernewood Road, $864,000

Healdsburg

790 White Gates Ave., $556,000

919 Garden Court, $560,000

220 Fuchsia Way, $620,000

1733 Canyon Run, $787,000

601 Maybee Lane, $1,192,500

7150 Highway 128, $1,645,000

15803 Norton Road, $2,750,000

Petaluma

1791 Emma Way, $348,000

108 Fair St., $545,000

906 Wood Sorrel Drive, $580,000

832 Holly Lane, $655,000

1715 Pauline Way, $665,000

302 Olympic Court, $704,000

836 Holly Lane, $715,000

1712 Wynoochee Way, $725,000

1757 Tessa Way, $725,000

1732 Devin Drive, $780,000

227 Ridgeview Drive, $865,000

107 Sunny Hill Drive, $870,000

1900 Turtle Creek Way, $910,500

1760 Avila Ranch Drive, $1,100,000

403 Rebecca Drive, $1,249,000

310 Jester Court, $1,300,000

Rohnert Park

489 Ava Ave., $518,000

8546 Liman Way, $557,500

4468 Hollingsworth Circle, $590,000

5788 Dexter Circle, $690,000

Santa Rosa

3520 San Sonita Place, $140,000

1821 Holiday St., $378,500

1830 Chadwick Court, $447,000

1664 Guerneville Road, $465,500

1171 Santa Barbara Drive, $469,000

649 Powderhorn Ave., $485,000

6592 Meadowridge Drive, $487,273

7509 Oak Leaf Drive, $490,000

547 Speers Road, $500,000

1876 Malibu Circle, $510,000

1010 Vallejo St., $510,000

649 Connie St., $510,000

1260 Phyllis St., $535,000

2079 Bellevue Ranch, $535,000

2139 Mission Blvd., $549,000

2412 Bobwhite Way, $550,000

2544 Spring Creek Drive, $550,000

525 Surrey Drive, $550,000

2009 Lazzini Ave., $555,000

1981 Mission Blvd., $563,000

2482 Lemur St., $565,000

310 Manka Circle, $575,000

1154 Neale Drive, $575,000

1364 Holly Park Way, $602,500

2356 Vallejo St., $604,000

3667 Primrose Ave., $610,000

2013 Camino Del Prado, $625,000

1195 Wild Rose Drive, $633,000

2356 Horseshoe Drive, $655,000

1607 Peppergrass St., $661,500

4627 Sorrento Way, $675,000

1610 Cypress Place, $685,000

2026 E. Haven Drive, $712,000

1156 Ludwig Ave., $715,000

1950 Viewpointe Circle, $741,000

4718 Sheehan Lane, $765,000

3864 Holland Drive, $825,000

4820 Lucy Court, $905,000

3944 Millbrook Drive, $917,000

1445 Nighthawk Drive, $956,000

4442 Arlington Ave., $1,000,000

5779 Trailwood Drive, $1,145,000

1000 McDonald Ave., $1,400,000

1515 Kjell Court, $1,650,000

Sebastopol

622 High St., $379,000

2140 Coffee Lane, $705,500

1076 Drew Lane, $840,000

8042 Yule Tree Lane, $1,219,500

Sonoma

46 Sunnyside Ave., $470,000

150 Avenida Barbera, $560,000

205 Avenida Barbera, $610,000

230 Flint Court, $646,500

22650 Broadway, $985,000

977 Meridith Court, $993,500

473 Chase St., $1,020,000

The Sea Ranch

33300 Sea Forest Drive, $689,000

Windsor

9672 Sirius Drive, $575,000

800 Elderberry St., $580,000

145 Decanter Circle, $687,000

9364 Jessica Drive, $710,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter