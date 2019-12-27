Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Nov. 17
Ninety-seven single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Nov. 17, ranging in price from $140,000 to $2.75 million.
Earning the highest price point for the seller this week was 15803 Norton Road in Healdsburg which sold for $2,750,000 on Nov. 18. This four bedroom, three bathroom, 2,459 square foot residence featured chef's kitchen, game room, pool, spa, multi-sport court, fire-pit, fruit trees and more.
Cazadero
31 Silvia Drive, $332,000
Cloverdale
116 St. Michael Court, $740,000
Cotati
8470 Larch Ave., $550,000
Forestville
10140 Canyon Road, $378,500
11694 Oak Road, $547,000
8787 Marianna Drive, $560,000
Guerneville
14477 Cherry St., $269,000
14461 Old Cazadero Road, $458,000
17480 Orchard Ave., $468,000
16768 Guernewood Road, $864,000
Healdsburg
790 White Gates Ave., $556,000
919 Garden Court, $560,000
220 Fuchsia Way, $620,000
1733 Canyon Run, $787,000
601 Maybee Lane, $1,192,500
7150 Highway 128, $1,645,000
15803 Norton Road, $2,750,000
Petaluma
1791 Emma Way, $348,000
108 Fair St., $545,000
906 Wood Sorrel Drive, $580,000
832 Holly Lane, $655,000
1715 Pauline Way, $665,000
302 Olympic Court, $704,000
836 Holly Lane, $715,000
1712 Wynoochee Way, $725,000
1757 Tessa Way, $725,000
1732 Devin Drive, $780,000
227 Ridgeview Drive, $865,000
107 Sunny Hill Drive, $870,000
1900 Turtle Creek Way, $910,500
1760 Avila Ranch Drive, $1,100,000
403 Rebecca Drive, $1,249,000
310 Jester Court, $1,300,000
Rohnert Park
489 Ava Ave., $518,000
8546 Liman Way, $557,500
4468 Hollingsworth Circle, $590,000
5788 Dexter Circle, $690,000
Santa Rosa
3520 San Sonita Place, $140,000
1821 Holiday St., $378,500
1830 Chadwick Court, $447,000
1664 Guerneville Road, $465,500
1171 Santa Barbara Drive, $469,000
649 Powderhorn Ave., $485,000
6592 Meadowridge Drive, $487,273
7509 Oak Leaf Drive, $490,000
547 Speers Road, $500,000
1876 Malibu Circle, $510,000
1010 Vallejo St., $510,000
649 Connie St., $510,000
1260 Phyllis St., $535,000
2079 Bellevue Ranch, $535,000
2139 Mission Blvd., $549,000
2412 Bobwhite Way, $550,000
2544 Spring Creek Drive, $550,000
525 Surrey Drive, $550,000
2009 Lazzini Ave., $555,000
1981 Mission Blvd., $563,000
2482 Lemur St., $565,000
310 Manka Circle, $575,000
1154 Neale Drive, $575,000
1364 Holly Park Way, $602,500
2356 Vallejo St., $604,000
3667 Primrose Ave., $610,000
2013 Camino Del Prado, $625,000
1195 Wild Rose Drive, $633,000
2356 Horseshoe Drive, $655,000
1607 Peppergrass St., $661,500
4627 Sorrento Way, $675,000
1610 Cypress Place, $685,000
2026 E. Haven Drive, $712,000
1156 Ludwig Ave., $715,000
1950 Viewpointe Circle, $741,000
4718 Sheehan Lane, $765,000
3864 Holland Drive, $825,000
4820 Lucy Court, $905,000
3944 Millbrook Drive, $917,000
1445 Nighthawk Drive, $956,000
4442 Arlington Ave., $1,000,000
5779 Trailwood Drive, $1,145,000
1000 McDonald Ave., $1,400,000
1515 Kjell Court, $1,650,000
Sebastopol
622 High St., $379,000
2140 Coffee Lane, $705,500
1076 Drew Lane, $840,000
8042 Yule Tree Lane, $1,219,500
Sonoma
46 Sunnyside Ave., $470,000
150 Avenida Barbera, $560,000
205 Avenida Barbera, $610,000
230 Flint Court, $646,500
22650 Broadway, $985,000
977 Meridith Court, $993,500
473 Chase St., $1,020,000
The Sea Ranch
33300 Sea Forest Drive, $689,000
Windsor
9672 Sirius Drive, $575,000
800 Elderberry St., $580,000
145 Decanter Circle, $687,000
9364 Jessica Drive, $710,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter