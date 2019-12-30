Facebook disables some misleading ads on HIV prevention drugs

Facebook has quietly started removing some misleading ads about HIV prevention medication, responding to a deluge of activists, health experts and government regulators who said the tech giant had created the conditions for a public-health crisis.

The ads at issue - purchased by pages affiliated with personal-injury lawyers and seen millions of times - linked drugs designed to stop the spread of HIV with severe bone and kidney damage. Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender advocates long have said such claims are "false," pointing to multiple studies showing the class of medication, known as PrEP, is safe.

After initially declining to disable the ads, Facebook began on Friday retroactively labeling some of them as rule violations in its archive, limiting their visibility. The company's third-party fact-checkers concluded the ads were misleading and lacked context, according to a copy of an email sent by those fact-checkers to LGBT groups that was shared with The Washington Post, which first reported on the matter earlier this month.

The change in course at Facebook drew praise from LGBT organizations that had worked since September to stop the spread of HIV misinformation on the social media platform. But many activists said they remain uneasy that it took so long to get Facebook's attention in the first place - and worried the company's policy on such ads in the future remains unclear.

"The removal of select ads is a strong first step given the findings of Facebook's own fact-checking agency and the dozens of organizations that spoke out," said Sarah Kate Ellis, the leader of GLAAD. She added the "time is now for Facebook to take action on other very similar ads which target at-risk community members with misleading and inaccurate claims about PrEP and HIV prevention."

Facebook spokeswoman Devon Kearns confirmed that the company had taken action against some of the ads. "After a review, our independent fact-checking partners have determined some of the ads in question mislead people about the effects of Truvada," she said, referring to the name of the drug. "As a result we have rejected these ads and they can no longer run on Facebook."

The incident illustrates Facebook's persistent struggle to police its service, which reaches 2 billion people globally, and prevent the real-time spread of harmful posts, photos, ads and other troubling content.

Facebook has tapped thousands of human reviewers, invested in artificial intelligence and repeatedly revised its rules on what it allows and what it removes, particularly with an eye to preventing trouble during the 2020 presidential election.

But its decisions often have left users, including regulators, deeply dissatisfied, feeling as though the company isn't acting swiftly or aggressively enough to thwart online abuse, including misinformation that has the potential to result in real-world harm. In fact, many of the controversial ads about HIV prevention medication, purchased by Facebook pages associated with lawyers suing the drugs' manufacturers on behalf of people who say they were harmed by the medication, had stopped running by the time Facebook took action against them last week.

LGBT activists, led by GLAAD, started trying to get Facebook's attention about the issue more than three months ago. They formally asked one of its fact-checking partners, a non-for-profit called Science Feedback, to review the ads in November, according to Jessica Johnson, its science editor. Facebook asked for a review on Dec. 13, she added, four days after The Post published its initial story and LGBT groups went public with their concerns.