Subscribe

23 of the most expensive homes sold in Sonoma County in 2019

JANET BALICKI WEBER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 13, 2020, 6:29AM
Updated 5 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Despite the loss of 174 homes during the Kincade fire and a turbulent fall filled with power outages and natural disasters, a number of high-end luxury estates managed to sell in 2019.

The sales run the gamut from minimalist chic modern homes to Old World manors with pools, manicured gardens and equestrian corals. This year a number of brand-new modern-farmhouses made it to the list with rustic exposed beam ceilings, vaulted barn-like roofs, crisp white walls and marble or stone finishes.

In addition to design, these multi-million dollar mansions offer opulent amenities like gourmet kitchens, entertainment pavilions, fitness centers, state-of-the-art technology, saunas and spas.

Click through our gallery above to see some of the most expensive homes sold in Sonoma County in 2019.

The gallery above is a sample and not a comprehensive list of sales compiled from transactions reported to the County of Sonoma's Clerk-Recorder's Office.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine