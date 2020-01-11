U.S. tariffs curtail European wine imports

Tariffs imposed by the Trump administration on some European wine is having an effect in curtailing imports, according to a survey by consulting firm BW166.

In October, the administration imposed a 25% tariff on European products, including bottled table wine from France, Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom with less than 14% alcohol content. French wines were down by 18% in volume and 42% by value in November 2019 compared to November 2018, according to the survey.

Overall imported packaged wines the last 12 months increased 4.4% by volume and 2.3% by value. Over the last three months, those volumes increased by 5.7% but only ticked up by 1.6% by value because of the effects of the tariffs.

Shannon Ridge wines hires sales manager

Shannon Ridge Family of Wines in Lower Lake hired Christopher Slater as Northeast region sales manager, responsible for sales and distribution in that region of the United States.

Slater has had managerial sales experience since 2008, working at Friexenet USA and Constellation Wines as well as with Martignetti Cos. in Massachusetts. He also served in the U.S. Army.

He has a bachelor’s degree in anthropology from the University of Massachusetts and has dual citizenship in the United States and the United Kingdom.

Petaluma Gap growers mark 2nd anniversary

Petaluma Gap Winegrowers Alliance last week celebrated the second anniversary of the federal government recognizing the 200,000-acre region in southern Sonoma County and northern Marin County as a certified wine region and allowing wineries to put that designation on their labels.

The trade group noted that in 2019 more than 70 wines with grapes from the region had a high ranking of 90 in various wine publications.

The trade group also announced its board of directors for the new year. Erica Stancliff of Trombetta Family Wines and Pfendler Vineyards will continue as president. Tom Gendall of Cline Cellars will serve as vice president and Dan Aguilar of Mechanics Bank as treasurer.

