Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Dec. 1
Seventy-six single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the first week of December ranging in price from $326,000 to $3.4 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 885 Napa Road in Sonoma which sold for $3,350,000 on Dec. 3. This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 4,138 square foot residence featured a pool, spa, changing room with half bath, tennis and bocce courts, two-story entertaining barn, over sized car garage, several storage buildings and a gentlemen's vineyard of Pinot Noir.
See what homes are selling for near you!
Bodega Bay
169 Condor Court, $1,150,000
Cloverdale
95 Mayor Way, $435,000
280 Red Mountain Drive, $571,500
304 Skyview Drive, $794,000
El Verano
19055 Olive Ave., $687,500
Forestville
11380 Ridge Retreat Road, $495,000
Glen Ellen
12105 Henno Road, $326,000
4120 Lakeside Road, $742,500
Graton
517 Brush St., $360,000
Healdsburg
248 Albert Court, $565,000
318 University St., $3,000,000
Jenner
22172 Umland Circle, $620,000
Monte Rio
20310 River Blvd., $873,000
Petaluma
811 G St., $520,000
1505 Elizabeth Drive, $670,000
8 Blue Heron Place, $689,000
1756 Stone Creek Drive, $715,000
255 Cavanaugh Lane, $935,000
Rohnert Park
7995 Santa Barbara Drive, $499,000
129 Alison Ave., $591,000
5429 Kaitlyn Place, $610,000
826 Liana Court, $618,500
Santa Rosa
684 Brittain Lane, $380,000
161 Mountain Vista Circle, $482,500
2461 Chanate Road, $495,000
2709 Lakeview Drive, $497,500
1925 Waterford St., $500,000
3219 Boron Ave., $505,000
617 Powderhorn Ave., $505,000
1355 Holly Park Way, $525,000
1354 Funston Drive, $530,000
1642 McCarren Way, $535,000
5065 Oak Park Way, $550,000
401 Korbel Place, $570,000
1159 Carr Ave., $585,000
927 Estes Drive, $592,000
224 Kiva Place, $619,000
219 Richmond Drive, $620,000
470 Sonoma Ave., $621,000
3480 Wallace Road, $625,000
2115 Lapper Ave., $625,000
1009 Danbeck Ave., $629,000
2352 Meyers Drive, $630,000
2747 Canterbury Drive, $653,000
1683 Hopper Ave., $655,000
4616 Wilbur Ave., $670,000
1909 Woodsage Way, $670,000
1023 Brunello Drive, $685,000
4963 Hoen Ave., $725,000
3795 Selvage Road, $730,000
3620 Sleepy Hollow Drive, $735,000
1615 Peppergrass St., $822,000
2380 Murdock Drive, $835,000
3515 Fir Drive, $849,000
5739 Owls Nest Drive, $875,000
1446 Great Heron Drive, $915,000
2321 Hilltop Court, $969,000
4774 Carissa Ave., $1,051,000
531 Hunter Lane, $1,950,000
5171 Highway 12, $3,000,000
Sebastopol
9949 Chestnut Lane, $760,000
3438 Frei Road, $1,115,000
Sonoma
700 Central Ave., $500,000
194 Temelec Circle, $515,000
120 S Temelec Circle, $679,000
304 E. First St., $800,000
522 Este Madera Drive, $1,025,000
430 Eastin Drive, $1,215,000
1015 Fryer Creek Drive, $1,359,000
885 Napa Road, $3,350,000
The Sea Ranch
246 White Tail, $725,000
Timber Cove
22105 Timber Cove Road, $515,000
Windsor
8533 Shadetree Drive, $525,000
9722 Starr Road, $670,000
243 Moll Drive, $821,000
318 Whitethorn Court, $1,300,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter