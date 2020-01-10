Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Dec. 1

Seventy-six single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the first week of December ranging in price from $326,000 to $3.4 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 885 Napa Road in Sonoma which sold for $3,350,000 on Dec. 3. This 5 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom, 4,138 square foot residence featured a pool, spa, changing room with half bath, tennis and bocce courts, two-story entertaining barn, over sized car garage, several storage buildings and a gentlemen's vineyard of Pinot Noir.

Bodega Bay

169 Condor Court, $1,150,000

Cloverdale

95 Mayor Way, $435,000

280 Red Mountain Drive, $571,500

304 Skyview Drive, $794,000

El Verano

19055 Olive Ave., $687,500

Forestville

11380 Ridge Retreat Road, $495,000

Glen Ellen

12105 Henno Road, $326,000

4120 Lakeside Road, $742,500

Graton

517 Brush St., $360,000

Healdsburg

248 Albert Court, $565,000

318 University St., $3,000,000

Jenner

22172 Umland Circle, $620,000

Monte Rio

20310 River Blvd., $873,000

Petaluma

811 G St., $520,000

1505 Elizabeth Drive, $670,000

8 Blue Heron Place, $689,000

1756 Stone Creek Drive, $715,000

255 Cavanaugh Lane, $935,000

Rohnert Park

7995 Santa Barbara Drive, $499,000

129 Alison Ave., $591,000

5429 Kaitlyn Place, $610,000

826 Liana Court, $618,500

Santa Rosa

684 Brittain Lane, $380,000

161 Mountain Vista Circle, $482,500

2461 Chanate Road, $495,000

2709 Lakeview Drive, $497,500

1925 Waterford St., $500,000

3219 Boron Ave., $505,000

617 Powderhorn Ave., $505,000

1355 Holly Park Way, $525,000

1354 Funston Drive, $530,000

1642 McCarren Way, $535,000

5065 Oak Park Way, $550,000

401 Korbel Place, $570,000

1159 Carr Ave., $585,000

927 Estes Drive, $592,000

224 Kiva Place, $619,000

219 Richmond Drive, $620,000

470 Sonoma Ave., $621,000

3480 Wallace Road, $625,000

2115 Lapper Ave., $625,000

1009 Danbeck Ave., $629,000

2352 Meyers Drive, $630,000

2747 Canterbury Drive, $653,000

1683 Hopper Ave., $655,000

4616 Wilbur Ave., $670,000

1909 Woodsage Way, $670,000

1023 Brunello Drive, $685,000

4963 Hoen Ave., $725,000

3795 Selvage Road, $730,000

3620 Sleepy Hollow Drive, $735,000

1615 Peppergrass St., $822,000

2380 Murdock Drive, $835,000

3515 Fir Drive, $849,000

5739 Owls Nest Drive, $875,000

1446 Great Heron Drive, $915,000

2321 Hilltop Court, $969,000

4774 Carissa Ave., $1,051,000

531 Hunter Lane, $1,950,000

5171 Highway 12, $3,000,000

Sebastopol

9949 Chestnut Lane, $760,000

3438 Frei Road, $1,115,000

Sonoma

700 Central Ave., $500,000

194 Temelec Circle, $515,000

120 S Temelec Circle, $679,000

304 E. First St., $800,000

522 Este Madera Drive, $1,025,000

430 Eastin Drive, $1,215,000

1015 Fryer Creek Drive, $1,359,000

885 Napa Road, $3,350,000

The Sea Ranch

246 White Tail, $725,000

Timber Cove

22105 Timber Cove Road, $515,000

Windsor

8533 Shadetree Drive, $525,000

9722 Starr Road, $670,000

243 Moll Drive, $821,000

318 Whitethorn Court, $1,300,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter