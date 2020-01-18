Owner of Sebastopol Family Pharmacy bucks trend of large drugstore chains

There are two reasons why Michael Majeski often smiles as he goes about his daily tasks of filling prescriptions and consulting with patients and doctors.

Majeski, the 34-year-old pharmacist at the independently owned Sebastopol Family Pharmacy, loves his job and helping people. In his business, one cannot exist without the other.

It’s the reason he abandoned working at large pharmacy chains to work for the small Sebastopol drugstore in October 2018.

“In the corporate world, you’re pressed on time and efficiency,” Majeski said last week, while preparing a prescription. “In this setting, you can give patients more time.”

That means more time to consult with patients, more time to understand complex drug interactions and more time for professional training in his field.

“I really enjoy coming to work everyday,” Majeski said. “I don’t feel as burdened and stressed as I used to in the corporate world.”

That environment is exactly what Sebastopol Family Pharmacy owner Amalia Nicola was aiming for when she quietly opened the small drugstore without much fanfare nearly a year and a half ago.

Nicola, who also owns a Guerneville pharmacy, operates two of the 15 local drugstores in Sonoma County. Across California, the number of independent pharmacies has declined by 15% the past three to five years, said Ken Thai, president of the California Pharmacists Association. Changes in the way pharmacies are reimbursed by insurers, which benefits the large chains, has put local drugstore owners at a big disadvantage trying to compete with industry behemoths CVS and Walgreens.

But Thai said independent pharmacies, if they can survive, have an inherent advantage over the chains because they are more patient-centered and integrated in the local community. However, in a statement CVS said its stores also strive to be community-oriented.

Nicola’s focus on the local customer is paying off, she said.

“We wanted to give people the opportunity to see what we can offer, really, not brag about it,” she said. “Thanks to the support of the local community, the chamber of commerce and West County Health Centers, we’re doing good. Retail pharmacy is not easy these days. But we’re making a profit, enough to pay the bills.”

In November, Nicola held an open house at the pharmacy on 652 Petaluma Avenue, in the same building that houses the Gravenstein Community Health Center, one of several health centers run by the West County Health Centers.

The 700-square-foot space includes a small reception area with pick-up and consultation windows, two shelves of over-the-counter drugs and a small stand of snacks and an equally small cooler with bottled water, Guayaki Yerba Mate and soft drinks.

One day last week, Nicola’s husband Valentin Filip, who helps her with the business, restocked the cooler and ran deliveries for pharmacy patients — a service that’s provided free of charge.

Filip said business was slow when they first started but it’s slowly picked up as more and more people learn about it.

Nicola is no newcomer to running pharmacies. She acquired Lark Rexall Drugs in Guerneville six years ago from then-owners Al Staszel and Jim Gaffney, the fifth owners of what has been a drug store institution in the Russian River community for more than 100 years.