Highest paying jobs in Sonoma County 2018

JANET BALICKI WEBER
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 20, 2020, 6:49AM
Thinking about a career change in 2020? According to the most recently released data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics from 2018, more than 50 positions earn more than six figures in Sonoma County.

The top paying positions contain the usual suspects. There are plenty of jobs with great salaries in the fields of law, medicine, engineering and I.T.

Yet Sonoma County, with its rich agricultural history, has a fair share of outdoorsy positions that earn over six figures. Compared to the rest of the nation, the region has an unusually high number of farming, environmental, forestry, fishing and construction jobs, which make more than $99,000 a year.

Click through our gallery to view Sonoma County’s highest paying jobs in 2018.

