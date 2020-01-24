Wine Women nonprofit select new president

The board of directors of nonprofit Wine Women, elected Nicole Cummings as the new president effective Jan. 1.

Cummings is director of human resources at Cakebread Cellars. She holds a human resources certification. She’s also an active member of the Society of Human Resource Management, Forbes HR Leadership Council, Wines Vines & HR and the Napa Valley Transportation Authority’s citizens advisory committee.

Wine industry expert leading class at UC Davis

Wine industry expert Craig A. Root is teaching a one-session class in the UC Davis continuing and professional education program from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 25.

Called Tasting Room Design and Management, the intent of the class is to make tasting rooms more profitable and an experience-driven visit.

Root is a 30-year industry veteran and tasting room consultant. Paul Mabray, CEO of Emetry, will be a guest lecturer speaking about social media, websites and other business strategies. This class is especially beneficial for people who are considering starting a tasting room or remodeling an existing one.

This is the 19th year Root is leading this class. He has helped develop more than 100 tasting rooms across the U.S., France and China. He also has performed dozens of analytic reports on operations of tasting rooms in many areas.

The class will takes place at the Da Vinci Building on the UC Davis campus. Advance registration is required, at 800-752-0881. It costs $210 and lunch is included.

Wineshipping logistics firm welcomes new CEO

Wineshipping LLC, a wine logistics and direct-to-consumer order fulfillment provider with locations in Napa and nationwide, named Eric Lewis its new CEO.

Lewis has extensive logistics, supply chain, e-commerce and operations management experience, including roles at Amazon and Google Express in California.

Lewis also held key management and operations roles at SharkNinja, Black & Decker and Dana Corporation.

