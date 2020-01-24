Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Dec. 15
Seventy-seven single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Dec. 15 ranging in price from $150,000 to $1.95 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions was 1077 Sobre Vista Road in Sonoma which sold for $1.95 million on Dec. 20. This four bedroom, six bathroom, 3,771 square-foot Mediterranean-style home featured a gourmet kitchen, media room, wine cellar, pool, spa and seven car garage.
Cloverdale
10 Tarman Drive, $375,000
49 Mittelstadt Lane, $510,000
35100 Highway 128, $1,700,000
Cotati
21 Greenleaf Lane, $587,000
Fulton
1129 Raplee Terrace, $787,000
Guerneville
17430 Highway 116, $365,000
18580 Old Monte Rio Road, $375,000
15259 Drake Road, $890,000
Healdsburg
803 Florence Lane, $660,000
222 Lorraine Court, $1,195,000
Monte Rio
21865 Mesa Grande Terrace, $335,000
Petaluma
525 Amber Way, $378,182
110 Payran St., $549,500
2004 Gilrix St., $555,000
1614 Calle Ranchero, $600,000
731 Mountain View Ave., $644,500
501 Albert Way, $653,000
1929 Fallbrook Lane, $702,500
1072 Wren Drive, $798,000
3615 Skillman Lane, $835,000
222 Windsor Drive, $910,000
906 Mustang Court, $1,035,000
621 D St., $1,050,000
1700 Chapman Lane, $1,100,000
224 Mission Drive, $1,140,000
Rohnert Park
5524 Kenneth Place, $408,000
4308 Grandview Way, $507,500
827 Bernice Ave., $509,000
1230 Hagemann Lane, $510,000
4340 Grace Court, $552,500
8010 Manor Court, $560,000
5104 Hacienda Court, $560,000
4735 Fairway Drive, $577,000
4449 Hollingsworth Circle, $605,000
959 Eileen Court, $610,000
1644 Kassidy Place, $650,000
1560 Keats Place, $690,000
Santa Rosa
1685 Kerry Lane, $150,000
1380 New York Drive, $249,091
1333 Poplar St., $310,000
2441 Barkis Court, $396,000
1024 Spenlow Road, $450,000
4189 Concord Ave., $485,000
2470 Barkis Court, $525,000
712 Saint Mary Drive, $535,000
133 Lasso Lane, $547,500
3371 Princeton Drive, $550,000
415 Virginia Court, $559,000
504 Drake Drive, $560,000
2325 George Lane, $575,000
236 Wikiup Meadows Drive, $575,000
1808 Walnut Creek Court, $589,500
3898 Holland Drive, $600,000
1228 Morgan St., $620,000
2244 Alvarado Ave., $669,000
1412 Parsons Drive, $670,000
1729 Tisserand Drive, $699,500
1126 Hopi Trail, $749,000
97 Aspen Meadows Circle, $765,000
1887 Bennett Meadows Lane, $785,000
2425 Francisco Ave., $880,000
872 Wildwood Trail, $930,000
4980 Heather Glen Circle, $995,000
4301 Perracca Road, $1,005,000
3926 Alta Vista Ave., $1,005,000
Sebastopol
2510 Burnside Road, $300,000
4810 Turner Road, $400,000
5286 McFarlane Road, $835,500
Sonoma
197 Temelec Circle, $450,000
17145 Vailetti Drive, $667,000
1077 Sobre Vista Road, $1,950,000
The Sea Ranch
366 Big Tree Close, $850,000
35508 Timber Ridge Road, $995,000
Windsor
156 Fulton Place, $542,000
414 Princess Way, $630,000
9797 Montego Court, $699,000
9465 Vinecrest Road, $877,500
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter