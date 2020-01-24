Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Dec. 15

Seventy-seven single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Dec. 15 ranging in price from $150,000 to $1.95 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions was 1077 Sobre Vista Road in Sonoma which sold for $1.95 million on Dec. 20. This four bedroom, six bathroom, 3,771 square-foot Mediterranean-style home featured a gourmet kitchen, media room, wine cellar, pool, spa and seven car garage.

Cloverdale

10 Tarman Drive, $375,000

49 Mittelstadt Lane, $510,000

35100 Highway 128, $1,700,000

Cotati

21 Greenleaf Lane, $587,000

Fulton

1129 Raplee Terrace, $787,000

Guerneville

17430 Highway 116, $365,000

18580 Old Monte Rio Road, $375,000

15259 Drake Road, $890,000

Healdsburg

803 Florence Lane, $660,000

222 Lorraine Court, $1,195,000

Monte Rio

21865 Mesa Grande Terrace, $335,000

Petaluma

525 Amber Way, $378,182

110 Payran St., $549,500

2004 Gilrix St., $555,000

1614 Calle Ranchero, $600,000

731 Mountain View Ave., $644,500

501 Albert Way, $653,000

1929 Fallbrook Lane, $702,500

1072 Wren Drive, $798,000

3615 Skillman Lane, $835,000

222 Windsor Drive, $910,000

906 Mustang Court, $1,035,000

621 D St., $1,050,000

1700 Chapman Lane, $1,100,000

224 Mission Drive, $1,140,000

Rohnert Park

5524 Kenneth Place, $408,000

4308 Grandview Way, $507,500

827 Bernice Ave., $509,000

1230 Hagemann Lane, $510,000

4340 Grace Court, $552,500

8010 Manor Court, $560,000

5104 Hacienda Court, $560,000

4735 Fairway Drive, $577,000

4449 Hollingsworth Circle, $605,000

959 Eileen Court, $610,000

1644 Kassidy Place, $650,000

1560 Keats Place, $690,000

Santa Rosa

1685 Kerry Lane, $150,000

1380 New York Drive, $249,091

1333 Poplar St., $310,000

2441 Barkis Court, $396,000

1024 Spenlow Road, $450,000

4189 Concord Ave., $485,000

2470 Barkis Court, $525,000

712 Saint Mary Drive, $535,000

133 Lasso Lane, $547,500

3371 Princeton Drive, $550,000

415 Virginia Court, $559,000

504 Drake Drive, $560,000

2325 George Lane, $575,000

236 Wikiup Meadows Drive, $575,000

1808 Walnut Creek Court, $589,500

3898 Holland Drive, $600,000

1228 Morgan St., $620,000

2244 Alvarado Ave., $669,000

1412 Parsons Drive, $670,000

1729 Tisserand Drive, $699,500

1126 Hopi Trail, $749,000

97 Aspen Meadows Circle, $765,000

1887 Bennett Meadows Lane, $785,000

2425 Francisco Ave., $880,000

872 Wildwood Trail, $930,000

4980 Heather Glen Circle, $995,000

4301 Perracca Road, $1,005,000

3926 Alta Vista Ave., $1,005,000

Sebastopol

2510 Burnside Road, $300,000

4810 Turner Road, $400,000

5286 McFarlane Road, $835,500

Sonoma

197 Temelec Circle, $450,000

17145 Vailetti Drive, $667,000

1077 Sobre Vista Road, $1,950,000

The Sea Ranch

366 Big Tree Close, $850,000

35508 Timber Ridge Road, $995,000

Windsor

156 Fulton Place, $542,000

414 Princess Way, $630,000

9797 Montego Court, $699,000

9465 Vinecrest Road, $877,500

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter