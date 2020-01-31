Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Dec. 22

Seventy-three single-family homes were sold in Sonoma County during the week of Dec. 22 ranging in price from $100,000 to $7.8 million.

Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 821 Lovall Valley Road in Sonoma which sold for $7,800,000 on December 23. This 4.85 acre vineyard estate featured a classic 1920 farmhouse, money-making Old Vine Zinfandel vineyard and water and septic for up to 12 bedrooms.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Bodega Bay

21574 Heron Drive, $1,428,000

Calistoga

18290 State Highway 128 A, $1,105,000

Cloverdale

265 Red Mountain Drive, $575,000

311 Laurel Court, $669,000

Cotati

8568 Cypress Ave., $850,000

Forestville

7589 Mirabel Road, $350,000

6644 Center St., $505,000

Glen Ellen

1595 Warm Springs Road, $1,075,000

Guerneville

14475 McLane Ave., $100,000

12016 Ridge Drive, $455,000

14296 Sunset Ave., $682,000

Healdsburg

1735 Palomino Court, $550,000

371 Orchard St., $697,500

Occidental

2959 Joy Road, $1,450,000

Penngrove

8610 Brand Lane, $705,000

Petaluma

688 Lohrman Lane, $599,000

1621 Weaverly Drive, $617,000

847 Cottage Court, $660,000

2047 Crinella Drive, $725,000

715 Cindy Lane, $780,000

480 Liberty Road, $785,000

109 Upham St., $820,000

215 Cambridge Lane, $822,000

210 Dogwood Court, $1,065,000

99 Mission Drive, $1,125,000

Rohnert Park

1523 Gretchen Court, $500,000

385 Bonnie Ave., $529,000

1425 Jasmine Circle, $565,000

1030 Santa Cruz Way, $600,000

949 Helene Court, $689,000

5009 King Place, $700,000

1556 Keats Place, $749,000

Santa Rosa

1439 Michele Way, $150,000

2705 Iroquois St., $317,000

275 Beech Ave., $400,000

3056 Sonoma Ave., $415,000

839 Second St., $475,000

315 Anteeo Way, $480,000

244 Felicidad Court, $490,000

6 Greengate Court, $500,000

621 Southwood Drive, $516,000

1531 Bruce Court, $550,000

2305 Holiday Court, $555,000

2131 Millwood Court, $560,000

2001 Bedford St., $560,000

1408 Wright St., $589,000

605 Acacia Lane, $597,000

1916 Robin Hood Lane, $599,000

1847 Tisserand Drive, $601,000

1612 Brandee Lane, $620,000

1830 Ludwig Ave., $625,000

1603 Peppergrass St., $660,000

6433 Meadow Creek Lane, $675,000

1331 Ridgecrest Court, $705,000

2318 Oak Knoll Drive, $760,000

2518 Barley Lane, $780,000

3503 Flintwood Drive, $817,000

111 Frey Road, $841,000

1847 Willowside Road, $875,000

2314 Sunrise Ave., $1,000,000

878 Wildwood Trail, $1,350,000

Sonoma

500 El Dorado Drive, $400,000

320 Arbor Ave., $655,000

890 E. Third St., $1,165,000

24265 Arnold Drive, $1,250,000

821 Lovall Valley Road, $7,800,000

Windsor

8417 Shadetree Drive, $555,000

521 Christopher Way, $555,000

104 Cornell St., $579,000

9166 Lakewood Drive, $625,000

710 Natalie Drive, $690,000

9727 Lakewood Drive, $784,000

504 Decanter Circle, $890,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter