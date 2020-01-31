Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Dec. 22
Seventy-three single-family homes were sold in Sonoma County during the week of Dec. 22 ranging in price from $100,000 to $7.8 million.
Earning the highest price for the seller this week was 821 Lovall Valley Road in Sonoma which sold for $7,800,000 on December 23. This 4.85 acre vineyard estate featured a classic 1920 farmhouse, money-making Old Vine Zinfandel vineyard and water and septic for up to 12 bedrooms.
Bodega Bay
21574 Heron Drive, $1,428,000
Calistoga
18290 State Highway 128 A, $1,105,000
Cloverdale
265 Red Mountain Drive, $575,000
311 Laurel Court, $669,000
Cotati
8568 Cypress Ave., $850,000
Forestville
7589 Mirabel Road, $350,000
6644 Center St., $505,000
Glen Ellen
1595 Warm Springs Road, $1,075,000
Guerneville
14475 McLane Ave., $100,000
12016 Ridge Drive, $455,000
14296 Sunset Ave., $682,000
Healdsburg
1735 Palomino Court, $550,000
371 Orchard St., $697,500
Occidental
2959 Joy Road, $1,450,000
Penngrove
8610 Brand Lane, $705,000
Petaluma
688 Lohrman Lane, $599,000
1621 Weaverly Drive, $617,000
847 Cottage Court, $660,000
2047 Crinella Drive, $725,000
715 Cindy Lane, $780,000
480 Liberty Road, $785,000
109 Upham St., $820,000
215 Cambridge Lane, $822,000
210 Dogwood Court, $1,065,000
99 Mission Drive, $1,125,000
Rohnert Park
1523 Gretchen Court, $500,000
385 Bonnie Ave., $529,000
1425 Jasmine Circle, $565,000
1030 Santa Cruz Way, $600,000
949 Helene Court, $689,000
5009 King Place, $700,000
1556 Keats Place, $749,000
Santa Rosa
1439 Michele Way, $150,000
2705 Iroquois St., $317,000
275 Beech Ave., $400,000
3056 Sonoma Ave., $415,000
839 Second St., $475,000
315 Anteeo Way, $480,000
244 Felicidad Court, $490,000
6 Greengate Court, $500,000
621 Southwood Drive, $516,000
1531 Bruce Court, $550,000
2305 Holiday Court, $555,000
2131 Millwood Court, $560,000
2001 Bedford St., $560,000
1408 Wright St., $589,000
605 Acacia Lane, $597,000
1916 Robin Hood Lane, $599,000
1847 Tisserand Drive, $601,000
1612 Brandee Lane, $620,000
1830 Ludwig Ave., $625,000
1603 Peppergrass St., $660,000
6433 Meadow Creek Lane, $675,000
1331 Ridgecrest Court, $705,000
2318 Oak Knoll Drive, $760,000
2518 Barley Lane, $780,000
3503 Flintwood Drive, $817,000
111 Frey Road, $841,000
1847 Willowside Road, $875,000
2314 Sunrise Ave., $1,000,000
878 Wildwood Trail, $1,350,000
Sonoma
500 El Dorado Drive, $400,000
320 Arbor Ave., $655,000
890 E. Third St., $1,165,000
24265 Arnold Drive, $1,250,000
821 Lovall Valley Road, $7,800,000
Windsor
8417 Shadetree Drive, $555,000
521 Christopher Way, $555,000
104 Cornell St., $579,000
9166 Lakewood Drive, $625,000
710 Natalie Drive, $690,000
9727 Lakewood Drive, $784,000
504 Decanter Circle, $890,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter