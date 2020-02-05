Subscribe

US wine shipments increase slightly to 409 million cases in 2019

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 5, 2020, 12:41PM
SACRAMENTO — Wine shipments in the United States advanced slightly in 2019, continuing a more than 25-year trend of annual growth in the sector, despite growing fears of an eventual retraction.

American and foreign wineries shipped an estimated 409.1 million wine cases last year within the nation, up 1.1% from 2018, according to a preliminary analysis of federal excise taxes by alcohol beverage industry consulting firm bw166.

The data was released Wednesday at the Unified Wine and Grape Symposium in Sacramento, the largest wine industry trade show in North America.

The growth last year was primarily driven by foreign imports such as sparkling wine, which had a 1.7 million case shipment increase, and the sangria/wine cooler category that had a 3.1 million case jump from 2018 to 2019.

Still, industry concern was evident at the conference given the well-documented oversupply of grapes and bulk wine at a time when retail wine sales are flat. Those factors have coincided with U.S. trade wars with China and Europe that have included wine tariffs.

“I don’t think the sky is falling,” said Danny Brager, senior vice president of the Nielsen Co. “Even if some of you may feel that way, ... we need to have the resolve and courage to change the current trajectory.”

This is a developing story.

