Beer fans line up in Santa Rosa for Russian River Brewing Co.'s annual Pliny the Younger release

About 100 beer lovers turned out early Friday to wait in line for the annual release of Pliny the Younger at the Santa Rosa and Windsor locations of Russian River Brewing Co.

Bruce Marts of Santa Rosa said he arrived at midnight Friday to be one of the first customers in line for the Santa Rosa brewpub as it would be his fourth year in row to sample the triple India pale ale with a potent alcohol content of 10.25%.

“We basically were awake the whole night. We played cards and then just kind of relaxed. We did not do any sleeping,” Marts said of he and his friends. As of 8:30 a.m., the line in Santa Rosa went all the way down to D Street and then hooked around and went all the way north to Fifth Street.

The doors at both locations will open up before 11 a.m., kicking off the two-week event that last year attracted 24,000 people who contributed $4.2 million in economic impact to Sonoma County.

Marts and other customers said they were excited about being able to buy bottles this year as the brewery for the first time will allow people to purchase Younger in 510-milliliter bottles for $10 apiece. Customers can buy only up to two bottles per visit, while the supply lasts at the taprooms.

