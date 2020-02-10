Subscribe

North Coast wine grape crop shrinks in value by 15% in 2019 as a result of a lower yield

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 10, 2020, 12:59PM
Updated 2 hours ago

The value of the North Coast grape crop slid to $1.7 billion last year, down 15% from 2018 as wine sales leveled off across the United States and wineries reacted by crushing less fruit, according to the annual California grape harvest report released on Monday.

Farmworkers picked 490,922 tons of grapes — a 17% decrease in yield from 2018 — from vineyards in Sonoma, Napa, Mendocino and Lake counties during harvest, which kicked off in mid-August and lasted through the end of October.

Grape prices, however, continued to spiral upward. The average price of grapes harvested within the four-county region rose to a record $3,499 per ton last year, up 2% from the previous year, according to the preliminary report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Final figures will come out next month.

The decline in the size and value of the grape crop had been expected as sales of wine flattened. In response, wineries had been cutting back on their contracts and were reluctant to buy excess fruit, especially after 2018’s record crop of 588,864 tons that left them with sufficient supply for future years.

