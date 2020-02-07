Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Dec. 29

Fifty-two single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the last week of 2019 ranging in price from $242,500 to $2.6 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 337 Matheson St. in Healdsburg which sold for $2,555,000 on January 3. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2,465 square foot historic farmhouse was built in 1915 and featured period wainscotting, hardwood floors and a screened-in porch.

Bodega Bay

141 Cypress Loop, $1,125,000

Forestville

10987 Terrace Drive, $280,000

Glen Ellen

860 Cecelia Drive, $602,000

Guerneville

17425 River Lane, $300,000

Healdsburg

2653 S. Fitch Mountain Road, $400,000

558 Powell Ave., $520,000

707 Larkspur Drive, $682,500

337 Matheson St., $2,555,000

Occidental

830 Salmon Creek Road, $1,072,000

Petaluma

815 Pepper Road, $242,500

21 Arlington Drive, $535,000

928 Wood Sorrel Drive, $560,000

1267 Kresky Way, $590,000

913 Pinewood Court, $680,000

1657 Madeira Circle, $867,500

461 Pepper Lane, $1,200,000

Rohnert Park

1211 Mateo Drive, $564,500

1534 Karleigh Place, $665,000

5589 Country Club Drive, $705,000

Santa Rosa

515 Olive St., $259,500

3980 Millbrook Drive, $270,000

295 Bucks Road, $470,000

2405 Vera Drive, $504,000

7401 Oak Leaf Drive, $510,000

950 Stevenson St., $510,000

830 Fresno Ave., $517,000

320 Hansbery Way, $535,000

2775 Red Tail St., $555,000

1208 Comalli St., $565,000

225 Craftman Court, $570,000

1230 Spencer Ave., $570,000

326 Asuelo Way, $597,000

2316 Neotomas Ave., $600,000

2317 George Lane, $605,000

1609 Rose Clover St., $685,000

1618 Peppergrass St., $721,000

5789 La Sierra Drive, $738,000

1119 Shadyslope Drive, $748,000

2630 Canterbury Drive, $765,000

2553 Barley Lane, $886,000

2545 Barley Lane, $901,500

5769 Marsh Hawk Drive, $950,000

1537 Kjell Court, $1,725,000

Sebastopol

8254 Valley View Drive, $650,000

1532 Schaeffer Road, $1,200,000

Sonoma

486 E. Macarthur St., $550,000

17501 Highland Blvd., $593,500

682 Ross Court, $660,000

421 E. Second St., $1,150,000

Windsor

6409 Yale St., $640,000

2490 Silk Road, $660,000

506 Peppertree Drive, $700,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter