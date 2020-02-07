Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Dec. 29
Fifty-two single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the last week of 2019 ranging in price from $242,500 to $2.6 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 337 Matheson St. in Healdsburg which sold for $2,555,000 on January 3. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2,465 square foot historic farmhouse was built in 1915 and featured period wainscotting, hardwood floors and a screened-in porch.
See what homes are selling for near you.
Bodega Bay
141 Cypress Loop, $1,125,000
Forestville
10987 Terrace Drive, $280,000
Glen Ellen
860 Cecelia Drive, $602,000
Guerneville
17425 River Lane, $300,000
Healdsburg
2653 S. Fitch Mountain Road, $400,000
558 Powell Ave., $520,000
707 Larkspur Drive, $682,500
337 Matheson St., $2,555,000
Occidental
830 Salmon Creek Road, $1,072,000
Petaluma
815 Pepper Road, $242,500
21 Arlington Drive, $535,000
928 Wood Sorrel Drive, $560,000
1267 Kresky Way, $590,000
913 Pinewood Court, $680,000
1657 Madeira Circle, $867,500
461 Pepper Lane, $1,200,000
Rohnert Park
1211 Mateo Drive, $564,500
1534 Karleigh Place, $665,000
5589 Country Club Drive, $705,000
Santa Rosa
515 Olive St., $259,500
3980 Millbrook Drive, $270,000
295 Bucks Road, $470,000
2405 Vera Drive, $504,000
7401 Oak Leaf Drive, $510,000
950 Stevenson St., $510,000
830 Fresno Ave., $517,000
320 Hansbery Way, $535,000
2775 Red Tail St., $555,000
1208 Comalli St., $565,000
225 Craftman Court, $570,000
1230 Spencer Ave., $570,000
326 Asuelo Way, $597,000
2316 Neotomas Ave., $600,000
2317 George Lane, $605,000
1609 Rose Clover St., $685,000
1618 Peppergrass St., $721,000
5789 La Sierra Drive, $738,000
1119 Shadyslope Drive, $748,000
2630 Canterbury Drive, $765,000
2553 Barley Lane, $886,000
2545 Barley Lane, $901,500
5769 Marsh Hawk Drive, $950,000
1537 Kjell Court, $1,725,000
Sebastopol
8254 Valley View Drive, $650,000
1532 Schaeffer Road, $1,200,000
Sonoma
486 E. Macarthur St., $550,000
17501 Highland Blvd., $593,500
682 Ross Court, $660,000
421 E. Second St., $1,150,000
Windsor
6409 Yale St., $640,000
2490 Silk Road, $660,000
506 Peppertree Drive, $700,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter