U.S. tariffs cutting the value of European wine imports

U.S. tariffs imposed on European wine is increasingly having a greater effect in curbing the value of foreign wine coming into the country, according to Santa Rosa consulting firm bw 166.

The Trump administration in October imposed a 25% tariff on European products, including bottled table wine from France, Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom with less than 14% alcohol content.

Over a three-month period through the end of December 2019, the volume of imported packaged wine increased by 2.5% but its value declined by 4.8%. The drops in value were especially notable from November to December, according to bw166.

French red wines shipments dropped 63% to $17.7 million in December, while French white wines declined 44% to $12.6 million. French rose wines decreased by 58% to $4.4 million for that same month, while Spanish red wines dropped 51% to $5.5 million.

Hall Family Wines promotes winemaker

Hall Family Wines of St. Helena promoted Megan Gunderson to director of winemaking.

In her new role, Gunderson will oversee all the brands produced, including Hall, Walt and Baca. She has worked for the company since 2005 and had been head winemaker for the Walt brand since 2010. The Hall family has five tasting rooms in the Napa Valley, Sonoma and Healdsburg.

Gunderson started her career in the Napa Valley in 2001, after moving from Colorado to work as an intern at the Robert Mondavi Winery. She later joined St. Supéry in Rutherford as its lab manager and then worked at Dominus Estates in Yountville in the same capacity.

SRJC offers sustainable viticulture class

Santa Rosa Junior College will offer a sustainable viticulture course this spring for those wanting to learn more about environmentally friendly farming practices.

The course starts on Friday, March 27, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will continue for eight consecutive Fridays. Classes will be held at Shone Farm in Forestville and will be taught by Mark Lingenfelder.

The course will cover vineyard practices that promote environmental protection and resource conservation, economic viability and continuity, and social equity.

For more information visit the SRJC website at https://admissions.santarosa.edu/apply

