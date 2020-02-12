Subscribe

Tell us: Are you in the market to buy your first home?

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 11, 2020, 4:19PM
Are you in the market to buy your first home in Sonoma County?

It's challenging for first-time homebuyers to find a home below the area median price of $650,000. We want to hear from Sonoma County residents in the market to buy their first house or from residents trying to buy a home at the most affordable end of the market for possible inclusion in an upcoming story.

Let us know your experience, buying opportunities, surprises and obstacles by emailing staff writer Martin Espinoza at martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com.

