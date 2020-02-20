Subscribe

Petaluma’s Lagunitas Brewing CEO resigns amid slow growth in craft beer sector

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 20, 2020, 11:03AM
The chief executive of Lagunitas Brewing Co. of Petaluma announced Thursday she’s leaving the company after nearly five years as its leader.

Maria Stipp’s last day is Friday and then she’ll be replaced by Dennis Peek, managing director of Heineken Canada.

The announcement comes after Lagunitas has gone through two spates of layoffs since 2018 under Stipp’s tenure. She’s worked to realign the brewing company amid slowing growth in the U.S. craft beer sector.

“Maria has decided to pursue a different challenge in her career. I would like to thank Maria for her leadership over the past five years,” Marc Busain, president of Heineken Americas, said in a statement.

Dutch brewing giant Heineken International has fully owned Lagunitas since 2017, after founder Tony Magee and the rest of his investors sold the remaining half of the craft brewery to the Amsterdam-based company. Lagunitas employs 650 people at its Petaluma plant and in Chicago. Magee had hired Stipp to manage the craft brewer’s exploding growth.

Peek has been with Heineken since 2001, working in New York and Barcelona. He has led Heineken Canada since August 2016. His first day running Lagunitas is Friday.

“I am incredibly excited to continue the journey for Lagunitas’ success and growth over the next few years,” Peek said in a statement. “Lagunitas is a special company and I feel extremely energized to be able to work with amazing people and fantastic products.”

