Tell us: Can you afford to buy a house for about $660,000?

MARTIN ESPINOZA
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 20, 2020, 3:54PM
If you are looking to buy a house, could you afford to pay the median price of $662,500?

We want to know whether residents can afford the median price of a single-family home in Sonoma County for possible inclusion in an upcoming story.

If not, what price range can you afford? Have you found many homes in your price range? We want to hear from you.

Email Staff Writer Martin Espinoza at martin.espinoza@pressdemocrat.com with the answers to the above questions, your name and your contact information.

