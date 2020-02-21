Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Jan. 12
Sixty-one single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Jan. 12 ranging in price from $97,000 to $2.9 million.
Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 3600 Fedrick Ranch Road in Petaluma which sold for $2,900,000 on Jan. 17. This four bedroom, four bathroom, 4,000 square foot residence featured a chef's kitchen with a six-burner Thermador range, second oven, two-drawer freezer, wine fridge and two prepping islands.
Cazadero
6 Hahn Road, $97,000
Cloverdale
302 Skyview Drive, $805,000
Cotati
3 Breen Way, $499,000
8556 Loretto Ave., $550,000
Forestville
11144 Ice Box Canyon Road, $510,500
Guerneville
17539 Neeley Road, $305,000
Healdsburg
336 Mountain View Drive, $555,000
8796 Mill Creek Road, $555,000
331 Orchard St., $740,000
10536 Los Amigos Road, $1,800,000
Monte Rio
20215 Willow Road, $513,000
Petaluma
531 Garfield Drive, $372,500
2017 Willow Drive, $405,000
1020 B St., $405,500
47 Eastman Lane, $563,500
1271 San Rafael Drive, $599,500
424 Garfield Drive, $705,000
206 Simon Drive, $709,000
1726 Dorset Drive, $805,000
1814 Mariposa Drive, $890,000
2 Liberty St., $1,470,000
3600 Fedrick Ranch Road, $2,900,000
Rohnert Park
7327 Circle Drive, $275,000
7321 Barbi Lane, $535,000
5316 Eunice St., $620,000
7493 Maximillian Place, $660,000
Santa Rosa
4760 Wikiup Bridge Way, $260,000
2114 Spring Creek Drive, $400,000
2539 Richie Place, $425,000
938 Payson Way, $429,000
1217 Glenn St., $485,000
2606 Valley Center Drive, $500,000
624 Parkside Drive, $525,000
3905 New Zealand Ave., $535,000
7193 Overlook Drive, $578,000
1820 Will Scarlet Lane, $585,000
2000 Glenwell Drive, $619,500
629 Oak St., $669,000
1248 Saint Francis Road, $695,000
614 Benicia Drive, $700,000
1896 Bennett Meadows Lane, $703,000
3508 Flintwood Drive, $718,000
2013 Hidden Valley Drive, $735,000
3482 Ridgeview Drive, $750,000
4840 Burlington St., $839,000
3435 Happy Valley Court, $947,000
301 Equine Place, $990,000
1418 Spencer Ave., $1,075,000
5969 Vista Ridge, $1,275,000
1821 Airport Blvd., $2,500,000
Sonoma
17263 Buena Vista Ave., $695,000
20800 Burndale Road, $1,400,000
19223 Willow Lane, $1,525,000
The Sea Ranch
36550 E. Ridge Road, $503,000
36567 Sculpture Point Drive, $1,075,000
398 Grey Whale, $1,226,000
Windsor
695 Natalie Drive, $599,000
854 Ella Fitzgerald Court, $620,000
372 Summer Rain Drive, $629,000
1289 Seghesio Way, $684,000
1018 Lisa Court, $760,000
Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter