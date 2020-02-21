Sales of single-family homes recorded in Sonoma County for the week of Jan. 12

Sixty-one single-family homes sold in Sonoma County during the week of Jan. 12 ranging in price from $97,000 to $2.9 million.

Topping our list of real estate transactions for the week was 3600 Fedrick Ranch Road in Petaluma which sold for $2,900,000 on Jan. 17. This four bedroom, four bathroom, 4,000 square foot residence featured a chef's kitchen with a six-burner Thermador range, second oven, two-drawer freezer, wine fridge and two prepping islands.

See what homes are selling for near you.

Cazadero

6 Hahn Road, $97,000

Cloverdale

302 Skyview Drive, $805,000

Cotati

3 Breen Way, $499,000

8556 Loretto Ave., $550,000

Forestville

11144 Ice Box Canyon Road, $510,500

Guerneville

17539 Neeley Road, $305,000

Healdsburg

336 Mountain View Drive, $555,000

8796 Mill Creek Road, $555,000

331 Orchard St., $740,000

10536 Los Amigos Road, $1,800,000

Monte Rio

20215 Willow Road, $513,000

Petaluma

531 Garfield Drive, $372,500

2017 Willow Drive, $405,000

1020 B St., $405,500

47 Eastman Lane, $563,500

1271 San Rafael Drive, $599,500

424 Garfield Drive, $705,000

206 Simon Drive, $709,000

1726 Dorset Drive, $805,000

1814 Mariposa Drive, $890,000

2 Liberty St., $1,470,000

3600 Fedrick Ranch Road, $2,900,000

Rohnert Park

7327 Circle Drive, $275,000

7321 Barbi Lane, $535,000

5316 Eunice St., $620,000

7493 Maximillian Place, $660,000

Santa Rosa

4760 Wikiup Bridge Way, $260,000

2114 Spring Creek Drive, $400,000

2539 Richie Place, $425,000

938 Payson Way, $429,000

1217 Glenn St., $485,000

2606 Valley Center Drive, $500,000

624 Parkside Drive, $525,000

3905 New Zealand Ave., $535,000

7193 Overlook Drive, $578,000

1820 Will Scarlet Lane, $585,000

2000 Glenwell Drive, $619,500

629 Oak St., $669,000

1248 Saint Francis Road, $695,000

614 Benicia Drive, $700,000

1896 Bennett Meadows Lane, $703,000

3508 Flintwood Drive, $718,000

2013 Hidden Valley Drive, $735,000

3482 Ridgeview Drive, $750,000

4840 Burlington St., $839,000

3435 Happy Valley Court, $947,000

301 Equine Place, $990,000

1418 Spencer Ave., $1,075,000

5969 Vista Ridge, $1,275,000

1821 Airport Blvd., $2,500,000

Sonoma

17263 Buena Vista Ave., $695,000

20800 Burndale Road, $1,400,000

19223 Willow Lane, $1,525,000

The Sea Ranch

36550 E. Ridge Road, $503,000

36567 Sculpture Point Drive, $1,075,000

398 Grey Whale, $1,226,000

Windsor

695 Natalie Drive, $599,000

854 Ella Fitzgerald Court, $620,000

372 Summer Rain Drive, $629,000

1289 Seghesio Way, $684,000

1018 Lisa Court, $760,000

Sales reported to the Sonoma County recorder and distributed to The Press Democrat by RealQuest the nation's largest online property information database. Sales without prices not included in this list. To search a database of Sonoma County home sales since Jan. 1, 2004, go to www.pressdemocrat.com/datacenter