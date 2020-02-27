Copperfield’s Books will reopen a downtown Napa store this summer

Copperfield’s Books will reopen its downtown Napa location this summer as part of the First Street Napa development, the Sonoma County company said Thursday.

The Sebastopol-based company will open a 3,665-square-foot Napa store across the street from where it had a branch years ago.

“With the renewal of the city center, we are ready to move back to the street where we opened the very first Napa Copperfield’s Books 30 years ago,” Paul Jaffe, president of Copperfield’s Books, said in a statement.

The new site will be the company’s 10th store in the North Bay.

The First Street Napa development has been central to the downtown renaissance in Napa in the last five years.

Bill Swindell