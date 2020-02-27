Subscribe

Copperfield’s Books will reopen a downtown Napa store this summer

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 26, 2020, 6:27PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Copperfield’s Books will reopen its downtown Napa location this summer as part of the First Street Napa development, the Sonoma County company said Thursday.

The Sebastopol-based company will open a 3,665-square-foot Napa store across the street from where it had a branch years ago.

“With the renewal of the city center, we are ready to move back to the street where we opened the very first Napa Copperfield’s Books 30 years ago,” Paul Jaffe, president of Copperfield’s Books, said in a statement.

The new site will be the company’s 10th store in the North Bay.

The First Street Napa development has been central to the downtown renaissance in Napa in the last five years.

Bill Swindell

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor
*** The system is currently unable to accept new posts (we're working on it) ***

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine