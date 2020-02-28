Santa Rosa credit union hires good Samaritan fired by US Bank for giving $20 of her own money to a struggling customer

Emily James, by all accounts, is uncommonly generous. On Christmas Eve, she paid dearly for it.

A senior customer service officer at a U.S. Bank call center in Portland, Oregon, she was on the phone with a customer in distress.

He’d deposited his paycheck, but the bank put a hold on it. Earlier in the day, he’d been assured the hold would be lifted, and that he’d soon be able to buy gifts for his children. It wasn’t. Stranded at a gas station, his tank empty, he called the bank and spoke to James, who tried to get the hold lifted. Unable to do that, she drove 20 minutes — on her break — and handed him $20.

Instead of celebrating her for that stellar customer service, U.S. Bank fired her, along with the manager who approved the trip, for an unauthorized interaction with a customer.

In a twist reminiscent of “It’s Wonderful Life,” the 33-year-old good Samaritan has landed on her feet — in Santa Rosa. Impressed by her willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty, Community First Credit Union invited James to fly down for a series of interviews. A week later, Community First offered her a job as a training specialist.

“Their attitude was, ‘Hey, we see that this person cares, and that’s the kind of person we want working for us,’ ” said James, who has lived in Portland for the last 25 years.

Community First was impressed by James’ willingness to go above and beyond the call. “This is something we encourage,” said David Williams, the credit union’s marketing chief. “We try to hire people with that sort of helpful DNA.”

How soon does she start?

“As soon as I find a place to live,” James said.

By coincidence, Community First had bestowed its most recent Employee of the Quarter Award on a woman who came to the aid of a distressed customer. An elderly woman walked out of the Lakeport branch, only to discover that her car was stolen. When she returned to the credit union, loan officer Alexandra Wiggs took her by the hand, called the police, helped the woman fill out a police report, then drove her home.

“We gave Alex an award for that,” Williams said. “What Emily did wasn’t that dissimilar” — although the result certainly was. “I thought, I want to meet this woman.”

He’d learned about James while reading a Feb. 1 story by Nicholas Kristof, a Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist for the New York Times. After the Oregonian in Portland first told James’ story in January, Kristof wrote a column about her, eviscerating U.S. Bank, and holding it up as an example of “how some companies have lost their souls.”

So comprehensive was his takedown that the bank’s CEO, Andrew Cecere phoned him shortly after his story appeared online. “This is not who we are,” Cecere insisted. Shifting into damage control mode, the bank offered James and her boss their jobs back.

Thanks but no thanks, replied James, who didn’t trust the bank to treat her fairly. She worried about retaliation, “just based on the way they’d talked to me, and treated me.”

Fired with no severance, unable to collect unemployment benefits or qualify for food stamps during the month of January, she sold her plasma, and returned used cans — “anything I could do for extra cash.”