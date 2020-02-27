Weeklong stock market rout deepens as virus worries spreads

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sank nearly 1,200 points Thursday, deepening a weeklong global market rout caused by worries that the coronavirus outbreak will wreak havov on the global economy. Bond prices soared again as investors sought safe places to park money, sending the yield on the 10-year Treasury to another record low. More companies including Microsoft are warning their results will be hurt. The S&P 500 is headed for its worst week since October 2008. The Dow dove 1,193 points, or 4.4%, to 25,763. The S&P 500 lost 137 points, or 4.4%, to 2,978. The Nasdaq fell 414 points, or 4.6%, to 8,566.

Stocks went on a wild ride Thursday as investors struggle to gauge the potential impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 960 points in morning trading, then erased much of the loss by midday before giving way to another round of selling in the afternoon. It was down more than 780 points, or 2.9%, in afternoon trading.

The bond market saw similar volatility, with the yield on the 10-year Treasury at one point falling to another all-time low. Low yields are a sign that investors are feeling less confident about the strength of the economy going forward.

"People can demand things that feel safe for irrational amounts of time," said Katy Kaminski, chief research strategist at AlphaSimplex Group. "It doesn't matter, the fundamentals, when people are worried."

The losses extended a weeklong rout in stocks that has wiped out the solid gains the major indexes had posted early this year. Investors came into 2020 feeling confident that the Federal Reserve would keep interest rates at low levels and the U.S.-China trade war posed less of a threat to company profits after the two sides reached a preliminary agreement in January. The virus outbreak has upended that rosy scenario as economists lower their expectations for economic growth and companies warn of a hit to their business.

Microsoft warned that the virus outbreak had interrupted its supply lines and would hurt its financial performance, following a similar warning last week from Apple. The two stocks led another sell-off in technology stocks. Energy stocks fell sharply as the price of oil dropped 3.4%.

The furious selling of the past week has brought the S&P 500 10% below the record high it set just a week ago. If the S&P closes that low it would mark what market watchers call a “correction,” a normal phenomenon that analysts have said was long overdue in this bull market, which is the longest in history.

“This is a market that’s being driven completely by fear,” said Elaine Stokes, portfolio manager at Loomis Sayles, with market movements following the classic characteristics of a fear trade: stocks are down, commodities are down and bonds are up.

Stokes said the swoon reminded her of the market’s reaction following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

“Eventually we’re going to get to a place where this fear, it’s something that we get used to living with, the same way we got used to living with the threat of living with terrorism,” she said. “But right now, people don’t know how or when we’re going to get there, and what people do in that situation is to retrench."