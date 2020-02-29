Drop in stock market worst since 2008 financial crisis

Investors, fearing that the spread of the coronavirus is tipping the global economy into a recession, handed the stock market its largest weekly loss since the 2008 financial crisis Friday amid worries that one of the longest economic expansions in history may be coming to an end.

With the virus now detected in at least 56 countries, companies are readjusting their annual profit expectations, economists are lowering their forecasts for global growth and policymakers have signaled that they are ready, if needed, to act to stabilize the economy.

As the stock market dropped again Friday, Jerome Powell, chairman of the Federal Reserve, issued a short statement affirming that the central bank would use its tools and “act as appropriate to support the economy.” After the Fed’s statement, the S&P 500 pared some of its losses, closing the day down 0.8%, though the index remained down 11.5% for the week.

Still, there were stark signs that the economic fallout from the virus had started to take hold, as retailers and homebuilders reported delays in shipments from China, Amazon was running low on hand sanitizers sought by a jittery public and financial regulators began monitoring whether U.S. businesses were starting to have difficulty borrowing money.

“This feels different than the other market crisis in that it involves disruptions to daily life,” said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics. “This isn’t financial. This is not some obtuse thing on a screen. Schools may close. I may not be able to get pasta or oatmeal.”

What began a few weeks ago as relatively tepid concerns on Wall Street about disruptions to global supply chains has mushroomed into deep worries about the possibility that millions of people around the world may have to cut back on shopping, travel and restaurants to avoid contracting the virus.

The uncertainty of such situations has made it difficult for experts to predict the damage to the economy. Some are offering probabilities that the U.S. and global economies will slip into recession. Moody’s Analytics said this week that the odds of that happening had risen to 4 in 10. Capital Economics pegged it much lower, at 1 in 10.

Possible scenarios

On Friday, Morgan Stanley researchers outlined three possible situations in a note to clients. In the most benign, the U.S. economy does not slow at all in 2020 from previous forecasts, as the virus remains largely confined to China and Chinese factory production ramps back up in the coming months.

In the most severe scenario, where the virus spreads more widely across countries and sectors of the economy, growth slows to a near halt in the U.S. for several quarters this year, leaving 2020 with a 0.5% growth rate overall.

“The risks are clearly skewed to the downside until the outbreak is contained,” researchers at Goldman Sachs said this week.

There was clear evidence in recent days of the economic fallout. Toll Brothers, a luxury homebuilder, said some home sales to Chinese buyers had been postponed and shipments of fixtures from China delayed. Shoemaker Steve Madden said some shipments would be delayed by three weeks as its Chinese factories struggle to operate with fewer workers.

Consumers spooked

Perhaps even more troubling were signs that American consumers, who drive the economy, were becoming increasingly uneasy.