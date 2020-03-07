As wildfire season looms, Sonoma County businesses make generator plans

When PG&E cut power on Oct. 9, 2019, guests at The Gables Wine Country Inn in Santa Rosa were thrown into a quandary.

Averting a crisis, hotel proprietor Larry Willis quickly found them rooms at Courtyard by Marriott Santa Rosa even though it was prime tourist season.

“We were caught a little flat-footed in the very first (PG&E power) shutdown,” last fall, said Willis, who with his partner, Pam, have operated the bed and breakfast for almost eight years. “We are on well water so it (power) matters a lot.”

In the midst of the power shutdown, Willis was able to pick up two generators for less than $2,000 — including getting one right off the truck at a Home Depot store — and installed both using his engineering background.

His losses were minimal. His guests came back to his inn after spending a couple of days at the Courtyard Marriott.

But the experience has left him vigilant as well as an evangelist for early wildfire preparation for the business community. “I would be calling (contractors) now,” Willis said, regarding assessing generator options. “You need to do it as soon as possible.”

The admonition is being heard by many North Bay companies, as they grapple with another looming fire season. The total economic toll from the 2019 Kincade fire and rolling PG&E power shut-offs in Sonoma County was $725 million, according to a study for the county’s Economic Development Board released in January.

The study did not break out the costs for supplying backup power through generators, but such bills and complaints from business owners are adding up. That list includes wineries, breweries, hotels and grocery stores among others. All are concerned about the ability to keep the lights on during the height of this year’s fire season in late summer and early fall. Waiting too close to fire season to buy or rent a generator likely means not getting one.

“Much of what we heard early on was frustration over making such an investment when it was unknown how likely a shut-off would be, and what the scope — length and size — would look like,” said Ethan Brown, director of business development for the economic development board, regarding last year. “Once the second, third and fourth events (PG&E intentional power cuts) made it clear how severe a problem this is, we started to hear more about adoption.”

The challenge has added another complication for local businesspeople because this is an expense they did not have to include in the annual budget until recent years as wildfires have become more prevalent. Also, they are forced to become more knowledgeable about auxiliary power units — from the logistics of getting diesel fuel during an emergency to the intricacies of the transfer switch needed to hook the generator into their electrical system.

“I feel I have gotten some degree in electrical work,” said Scott Gross, general manager of Oliver’s Markets, which has four area stores.

McDonell Electric Inc. in Santa Rosa, which has helped about 50 commercial customers in the region on their generator needs in addition to other industrial electrical work and solar projects, has been a busy place.

“Everybody is trying to be more proactive,” said Eric McDonell, president of the firm. “We are putting these solid plans together so we can service them.”