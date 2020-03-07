Subscribe

As wildfire season looms, Sonoma County businesses make generator plans

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 6, 2020, 6:45PM
When PG&E cut power on Oct. 9, 2019, guests at The Gables Wine Country Inn in Santa Rosa were thrown into a quandary.

Averting a crisis, hotel proprietor Larry Willis quickly found them rooms at Courtyard by Marriott Santa Rosa even though it was prime tourist season.

“We were caught a little flat-footed in the very first (PG&E power) shutdown,” last fall, said Willis, who with his partner, Pam, have operated the bed and breakfast for almost eight years. “We are on well water so it (power) matters a lot.”

In the midst of the power shutdown, Willis was able to pick up two generators for less than $2,000 — including getting one right off the truck at a Home Depot store — and installed both using his engineering background.

His losses were minimal. His guests came back to his inn after spending a couple of days at the Courtyard Marriott.

But the experience has left him vigilant as well as an evangelist for early wildfire preparation for the business community. “I would be calling (contractors) now,” Willis said, regarding assessing generator options. “You need to do it as soon as possible.”

The admonition is being heard by many North Bay companies, as they grapple with another looming fire season. The total economic toll from the 2019 Kincade fire and rolling PG&E power shut-offs in Sonoma County was $725 million, according to a study for the county’s Economic Development Board released in January.

The study did not break out the costs for supplying backup power through generators, but such bills and complaints from business owners are adding up. That list includes wineries, breweries, hotels and grocery stores among others. All are concerned about the ability to keep the lights on during the height of this year’s fire season in late summer and early fall. Waiting too close to fire season to buy or rent a generator likely means not getting one.

“Much of what we heard early on was frustration over making such an investment when it was unknown how likely a shut-off would be, and what the scope — length and size — would look like,” said Ethan Brown, director of business development for the economic development board, regarding last year. “Once the second, third and fourth events (PG&E intentional power cuts) made it clear how severe a problem this is, we started to hear more about adoption.”

The challenge has added another complication for local businesspeople because this is an expense they did not have to include in the annual budget until recent years as wildfires have become more prevalent. Also, they are forced to become more knowledgeable about auxiliary power units — from the logistics of getting diesel fuel during an emergency to the intricacies of the transfer switch needed to hook the generator into their electrical system.

“I feel I have gotten some degree in electrical work,” said Scott Gross, general manager of Oliver’s Markets, which has four area stores.

McDonell Electric Inc. in Santa Rosa, which has helped about 50 commercial customers in the region on their generator needs in addition to other industrial electrical work and solar projects, has been a busy place.

“Everybody is trying to be more proactive,” said Eric McDonell, president of the firm. “We are putting these solid plans together so we can service them.”

One decision that companies have to make is whether to rent generators on a monthly basis or buy one.

“There is a debate on that. … We are trying to piece together different scenarios,” said Gross whose stores lost power last fall and the Windsor market was shut down as part of the evacuation during the Kincade fire. “Will PG&E be in a better place in a year from now?”

At Russian River Brewing Co., co-owner Natalie Cilurzo said last year she rented a 2-megawatt generator for $30,000 a month for its Windsor brewery and restaurant — a price tag that did not include installation or fuel. To buy that generator would cost about $600,000, she said.

Cilurzo would ideally like to install solar panels with battery units for power storage, but she said the cost for that project would far exceed her 2020 budget. Instead, Russian River likely will again rent a generator this year. Cilurzo said her electrician told her PG&E will be renting more generators this year, which will further decrease supply in the area.

“This is going to get very old very quickly,” she said of generator turmoil.

Even as they wrangle with costs, business owners must come up with a plan as soon as possible or risk not being able to secure a generator for the summer.

“Otherwise, it is the wild, wild West. Whatever the fees, wherever units have to come from is what it (the price) is,” McDonell said.

Last year, some large business generators ordered at the last minute were sourced as far away as Florida and came with a one-way transportation cost as much as $8,000.

Electrical contractors like McDonell can also help install equipment needed to connect a generator to the power system, as well as contingency plans for the diesel fuel needed. Depending on the need, the monthly rental costs can vary from $500 to $20,000.

Planning can avoid the circumstances Alexander Valley Vineyards dealt with during the Kincade fire. On Sunday, Oct. 27 owner Hank Wetzel had no electricity on his property and about 500 tons of grapes still in the vineyard to be picked.

The winery was rescued after Dennis Zielke, business development manager of McDonell Electric, read about Wetzel’s plight in The Press Democrat and was able to secure two generators on the property within three days. The machines allowed Wetzel to process about 60% of his remaining grape crop and keep the juice already in the tanks from spoiling. He ended up buying one of the generators.

“The cost was a big gulp at the time, but it was pretty easy decision to make,” Wetzel said.

In contrast, Tim Keffeler, owner of Myer’s Medical Pharmacy in Ukiah, did his planning early in 2019 and had lined up his generator. The device was hooked up by Eric McDonell about an hour after power went off on Oct. 26, 2019, as PG&E attempted to curtail potential damage during the Kincade fire. While Keffeler had to spend about $65,000 that included buying the generator, the costs were far outweighed by the service the pharmacy could provide as the only pharmacy operating in the city of 16,000 during the power outage.

That was critical because his pharmacy has three refrigerators to store medicines. He accepted patient prescriptions from other pharmacies during the power outage with customers coming from as far away as the Mendocino Coast and Lake County.

“It was absolutely vital,” Keffeler said. “We were down for the five days (without power) and we were the only pharmacy in town up and running where we could provide the necessary service to those patients.”

The power issue lingers for many business operators as another fire season looms. For example, Pacific Market in Sebastopol was able to retain power during the Kincade fire thanks to two generators operated by natural gas. However, PG&E also cut natural gas supply to large swaths of the county during the fire, an area that included Graton but not nearby Sebastopol, owner Vasu Narayanan said. He said he does not know if he can rely on a natural gas generator anymore, but he hopes better electric grid management by PG&E could resolve the issue.

The Pacific Market store in Santa Rosa also needs a generator, but the prices are expensive.

“I’m in the market looking for one more updated and newer. And the cost for a brand new one is insane,” Narayanan said.

Over at The Gables inn, Willis also said he would prefer not having to go to the gas station to fill up containers of diesel fuel to keep generators operating during an outage. There are solar panels on the lodging property and he would like to explore buying and installing battery units, so he is not reliant on PG&E given its past performance.

“I would like to be totally independent,” Willis said, regarding his power supply.

You can reach Staff Writer Bill Swindell at 707-521-5223 or bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @BillSwindell.

