Sonoma County Board of Supervisors select insider as next agricultural commissioner

BILL SWINDELL
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
March 4, 2020, 12:01PM
Sonoma County Board of Supervisors is set next week to appoint Andrew Smith as the next agricultural commissioner, selecting the deputy to the former commissioner to oversee the farming sector that produces $1 billion in crops countywide.

Smith will replace Tony Linegar, who retired in mid-February after working as ag commissioner since 2012. The supervisors are expected to make Smith’s appointment official on Tuesday. His annual salary would be $148,769.

A Sonoma County native, Smith has been deputy commissioner since July 2017 and has worked in the commissioner’s office since May 2002, starting as program assistant and performing such duties as pest detection and trapping.

“If appointed by the board, Andrew will draw from a wealth of local knowledge and experience to promote and protect some of Sonoma County’s core economies and values, including agriculture and the environment,” said Susan Gorin, the supervisor chairwoman, said in a statement.

