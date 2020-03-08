Viticulture briefs: La Crema Winery to launch pop-up tasting room tour across the U.S.

La Crema Winery to launch pop-up tour

La Crema Winery will take its pop-up tasting room to 20 cities starting in March as part of a new effort to bring Wine Country to consumers across the country instead of relaying on them to visit here.

The Windsor wine company, which is part of Jackson Family Wines, will incorporate elements of a visit to its estate at Saralee’s Vineyard as part of the experience. The stand will appear at events that are related to the arts, entertainment, food and wine. The tour will run through August.

“We are thrilled to bring a taste of Wine Country to our consumers through the La Crema Sonoma Coast Experience tour,” said Debra Charest, director of brand marketing. “La Crema celebrated its 40th anniversary last year, and this experiential tour allows the chance for us to continue to showcase the key elements of this iconic winery.”

...

Lake County wine conference set for late March

A Lake County wine conference will be held on March 26 at the Soper-Reese Community Theatre in Lakeport from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Momentum 2020 conference is sponsored by the Lake County Winegrape Commission and the Lake County Winery Association.

Clay Shannon of Shannon Ridge Family of Wines and Glenn Proctor of Ciatti Co. , a wine and grape brokerage firm in Novato, will provide market and industry updates.

For more information contact 707-279-2633.

...

UC Davis professor honored

Hildegarde Heymann of UC Davis will be awarded the highest honor from the American Society for Enology and Viticulture at its annual meeting in Portland, Oregon in June.

Heymann, a distinguished enology professor in the university’s department of viticulture and enology, will receive the group’s Merit Award.

She has been a pioneer of sensory science within wine for 40 years and her classes on the subject are some of the most popular in the program. Her focus is on such topics as food-wine interactions, color perceptions of wine and the sensory evaluation of grapes and wine.

Heymann received her master’s degree in food science and her doctorate in agricultural and environmental chemistry from UC Davis.

Compiled by Bill Swindell. Submit items to bill.swindell@pressdemocrat.com.